Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Related
Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident
Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop
NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their investigation into a crash at a school bus stop where a vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing police ran over a mother and her four children. The children were getting off the stopped school bus at the time of the crash at 5 pm Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn’s Midwood section. A female driver fleeing police turned down Avenue J and sped through several bus stops before striking the mother and her children, police reported. The female victim, a 41-year-old mother, was rushed to the hospital along with her children, ages 1, 3, The post Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street
BROOKLYN, MD – Two teens are being sought for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place Wednesday evening on Church Street. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a man that had just taken place in the 300 block of Church Street in Brooklyn. According to the victim, he encountered two juvenile males, one of whom pointed a gun at him as he walked toward his residence. As soon as they received the victim’s property, both suspects fled on foot. Investigators from the Northern District are investigating the incident The post Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
21 Catalytic Converters Recovered, Gang Of Four Busted By Clifton PD
GOTCHA! Clifton police recovered 21 catalytic converters while arresting four men who they said stole them. Officers responding to a theft in progress on East 4th Street stopped a fleeing Kia in Paterson and arrested the lone occupant, Pedro Mirben-Feliz, 26, of Brooklyn around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the MX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howard Johnson Hotel attempted murder suspect heading to prison for 15 years
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A man who stabbed a woman multiple times inside the lobby of the Toms River Howard Johnson hotel on Route 37 last March is heading to prison. Carles Bryant, 36, of Millville, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the brutal assault and stabbing of a women at the hotel on March 3, 2001. Under the No Early Release Act, Bryant will be forced to serve 85% of his sentence. According to the police report of the incident, on March 3, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from the Toms River Township The post Howard Johnson Hotel attempted murder suspect heading to prison for 15 years appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help detectives identify a suspect wanted in a burglary that took place on Sunday. Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, is seeking public assistance in identifying the male suspect pictured below in connection with the burglary of a business on November 27. A burglary was reported at Springfield Tire, located at 622 Springfield Avenue, just before 2:45 a.m. Video surveillance shows the suspect climbed the fence on the South 15th Street side of the business and cut off the padlocks on the shop’s exterior lift gate using The post Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar
NEWARK, NJ – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Newark Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Fritz G. Fragé, Newark Public Safety Director, asks the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with the robbery. Family Dollar, located at 62 Broadway, was robbed shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. After attempting to shoplift several items, the suspect was confronted by a worker. He gestured as if he had a weapon and verbally threatened to shoot the worker. After fleeing, the suspect walked east on Broadway toward 7th Avenue. The suspect is described as being The post Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gun, cocaine seized during arrest at troubled Brick Township Maple Leaf condo complex
BRICK, NJ – Police in Brick made another drug arrest tied to the troubled Maple Leaf condo complex on Monday. According to the Brick Township Police Department, in the early hours of Monday morning, November 28th, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. After a drug investigation by the Street Crimes Unit, the warrant resulted in the seizure of an illegally possessed .40 caliber handgun, two high capacity magazines, ammunition, and over 100 grams of cocaine. Daryl Pierce, 50 years old, was charged with three counts of possessing a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), The post Gun, cocaine seized during arrest at troubled Brick Township Maple Leaf condo complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man run over multiple times, killed, after fight in Old Bridge, NJ, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities. Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's...
Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing their investigation into a murder that took place on Broadway near 140th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday. According to detectives, at around 2:50 am, a 39-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect was shot and killed. Police did not know at this time why the two men engaged each other on the street at 2:50 am or whether or not they were known to each other. The victim was pronounced dead. The suspect, a black male with a thin build, walked away from the The post Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops
A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. man, 25, dies after he’s found shot multiple times on city street
Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Bloomfield man in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
myveronanj.com
Police Issue Statement On Suspicious Incident
To dispel some of the rumors that have been swirling since Monday afternoon, the Verona Police Department has issued the following statement:. Yesterday, at approximately 3:45 PM, the Verona Police Department responded to Park Place on a report of a suspicious incident. Officers spoke with all of the individuals involved and reviewed nearby surveillance videos.
NYC subway rider slashed while sitting on train in latest unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – Another New York City straphanger was viciously assaulted while riding a subway train on Wednesday. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 20th Precinct, a black male suspect approached a 49-year-old man sitting inside the 2 train and slashed the man with a knife or other sharp weapon. The incident happened near West 72nd Street and Broadway at around 9:45 pm on Wednesday. “The suspect, unprovoked, slashed a 49-year-old male victim while he was sitting on the train,” a spokesperson with the NYPD said Thursday night. The suspect was captured on surveillance video exiting The post NYC subway rider slashed while sitting on train in latest unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating subway groping incident in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – Another woman was reportedly groped on a New York City subway station, this time inside the Parsons/Archer – Jamaica Center subway station. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 103rd Precinct said a man followed a 28-year-old woman inside the station and grabbed her. During the exchange, the man forcibly grabbed the woman’s buttocks before fleeing. In recent months, incidents of women being forcibly touched and groped inside the city’s subway stations and on trains have increased. Now, the NYPD is asking the public to help identify the below pictured suspect in hopes to charge The post Police investigating subway groping incident in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0