PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar section of the city. According to police, at around 6:40 p.m., patrol officers and EMS responded to multiple Shot Spotter alerts for the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two victims who had been shot. A young child and an adult female were transported by medical personnel. According to the last report, they were in critical condition. The child was identified as a 4-year-old girl. Detectives determined the shooting began outside the Brooklyn Food The post 4-year-old girl, woman shot in Pittsburgh, both critical appeared first on Shore News Network.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO