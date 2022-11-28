Read full article on original website
4-year-old girl, woman shot in Pittsburgh, both critical
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar section of the city. According to police, at around 6:40 p.m., patrol officers and EMS responded to multiple Shot Spotter alerts for the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two victims who had been shot. A young child and an adult female were transported by medical personnel. According to the last report, they were in critical condition. The child was identified as a 4-year-old girl. Detectives determined the shooting began outside the Brooklyn Food The post 4-year-old girl, woman shot in Pittsburgh, both critical appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man wanted for Wednesday shooting in Pittsburgh arrested
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh worked quickly to arrest 29-year-old Jason Woodall overnight after being identified as the suspect in the murder of Mieko Devaughn early Wednesday morning. Woodall was charged with criminal homicide, various firearm violations, and robbery. According to police, officers and EMS responded to the 2400 block of Sorrell Street around 5:30 a.m. When first responders arrived, they were directed to an unconscious male with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim deceased. The post Man wanted for Wednesday shooting in Pittsburgh arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning
PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots The post Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
U.S. Marshals assist in locating fugitive wanted for Verona shooting
VERONA, PA – A man wanted for a shooting two weeks ago in Veronia has been arrested with the assistance of U.S. Marshals. According to police, Shuron Porter, 43, of Penn Hills shot a man in the abdomen during a fight in the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard ata round 10:54 pm on November 10th. “First responders were nearby and heard a gunshot while approaching the scene. They found one adult male suffering from a grazing gunshot wound to the abdomen. A suspect vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed after Verona Police attempted to stop The post U.S. Marshals assist in locating fugitive wanted for Verona shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
