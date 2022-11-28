Read full article on original website
Man who shot Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer linked to separate New York City shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man who walked up to a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer and shot him from behind multiple times, execution-style in Philadelphia is also wanted for a shooting in the Bronx, police said this weekend. According to police, on November 25th, the man walked up to an on-duty PPA officer and shot him point blank from behind several times. The suspect then fled the scene. The city worker was shot in the shoulder and in the ear. Now, using video surveillance, police have linked the suspect to a shooting three days earlier in New York City. That shooting The post Man who shot Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer linked to separate New York City shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
He beat a woman at a Columbia University Protest, now the police need your help
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating an assault that took place Monday night in Manhattan. According to police, at around 7:50 pm, a 21-year-old woman was repeatedly punched in the head by an unknown male suspect in front of 535 West 116th Street. The attack took place during a protest Monday night at Columbia University’s Morning Side Heights campus. Police said the suspect repeatedly assaulted the woman until she lost consciousness and fell to the ground. The woman was standing on the steps at a building when the unknown male suspect punched her, then began The post He beat a woman at a Columbia University Protest, now the police need your help appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC subway rider slashed while sitting on train in latest unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – Another New York City straphanger was viciously assaulted while riding a subway train on Wednesday. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 20th Precinct, a black male suspect approached a 49-year-old man sitting inside the 2 train and slashed the man with a knife or other sharp weapon. The incident happened near West 72nd Street and Broadway at around 9:45 pm on Wednesday. “The suspect, unprovoked, slashed a 49-year-old male victim while he was sitting on the train,” a spokesperson with the NYPD said Thursday night. The suspect was captured on surveillance video exiting The post NYC subway rider slashed while sitting on train in latest unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing their investigation into a murder that took place on Broadway near 140th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday. According to detectives, at around 2:50 am, a 39-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect was shot and killed. Police did not know at this time why the two men engaged each other on the street at 2:50 am or whether or not they were known to each other. The victim was pronounced dead. The suspect, a black male with a thin build, walked away from the The post Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old killed in fall while subway surfing in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old fell to his death while subway surfing atop a train in Brooklyn early Friday morning. The New York City Police Department said the boy was riding on top of the J train while it traveled southbound on the Williamsburg Bridge. The boy was not identified by police. He was pronounced dead at the scene after falling under the train and coming into contact with the third rail. New York City trains are powered by electricity using the third rail, a 625-volt power line. The post 15-year-old killed in fall while subway surfing in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder
NEW YORK – A Corona man has been charged with murder for a brutal gangland assault and murder on November 13th in Queens. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Michael Santander was charged with murder, gang assault, and other crimes in Corona following the death of a 22-year-old man. The unsealed complaint states that on November 13, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Santander and a group of unidentified individuals approached 22-year-old Esvin Vasquez at a BP Gas Station located near the intersection of Junction Boulevard and 44th Avenue, Corona. Santander and the others in the group are seen on video The post Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Veteran Yonkers police officer killed in crash
YONKERS, NY – The city of Yonkers is mourning the loss of a 24-year veteran police officer who was killed last night in a serious crash on Tuckahoe Road. Based on the preliminary investigation, it has been determined that the Sergeant, who was driving an unmarked police vehicle on duty, was traveling westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW sedan traveling eastbound lost control and crossed into the opposite lane, striking both the Sergeant’s vehicle and a bus operated by Westchester County. He was the sole occupant of the police vehicle and was transported to a local trauma center in The post Veteran Yonkers police officer killed in crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A sixteen-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects presume to be teenagers on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident, which took place on November 7th at around 5:15 p.m., remains unsolved. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects, a group of suspected teenagers involved in the robbery. The suspects approached the 16-year-old boy and forcibly took his sneakers wallet and phone. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The post 16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man chased down the street and slashed in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A 26-year-old man was chased down the street in the Bronx last week and slashed by multiple suspects, according to the New York City Police Department. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video photos of the suspect allegedly chasing the man down Melrose Avenue in the Bronx on November 22nd. Police said after catching up to the man, he was slashed, before the suspects fled in an unknown direction. The post Man chased down the street and slashed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD to post more officers in tourism areas ahead of holidays
NEW YORK – As crime continues to spike in New York City, the NYPD has announced it will increase the number of officers in well-traveled areas, including tourist hotspots, shopping centers, and houses of worship. The action comes just weeks after the city began parading officers below the streets, inside the city’s subway system, where crime has also increased in recent months. “Across New York City, additional police officers will be deployed to tourist hotspots, shopping locations, and houses of worship. The NYPD is committed to keeping everyone who lives in, works in, and visits New York safe this holiday The post NYPD to post more officers in tourism areas ahead of holidays appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged,180 dogs and cats rescued at illegal, inhumane Jersey Shore puppy mill
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to safely recover and remove the animals from the stacks of crates filled with animals living in inhumane conditions. Police arrested Aimee Lonczak, 49, Michele Nycz, 58, and their 16-year-old child were all arrested and charged for animal cruelty. According to police, at 7:30 P.M. on The post Two charged,180 dogs and cats rescued at illegal, inhumane Jersey Shore puppy mill appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar
NEWARK, NJ – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Newark Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Fritz G. Fragé, Newark Public Safety Director, asks the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with the robbery. Family Dollar, located at 62 Broadway, was robbed shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. After attempting to shoplift several items, the suspect was confronted by a worker. He gestured as if he had a weapon and verbally threatened to shoot the worker. After fleeing, the suspect walked east on Broadway toward 7th Avenue. The suspect is described as being The post Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan
NEW YORK – New York City police officers responded to a strong-armed robbery inside the Essex Street and Delancey Street station in Manhattan’s Lower East Side earlier this month. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 7th Precinct released a video of the suspects involved in the robbery. According to police, on November 10th, two suspects approached a 30-year-old man inside the station and by force, robbed him. At this time, it is not believed any weapons were displayed or used. The man was uninjured. The suspects fled the station but were seen nearby on surveillance video cameras inside a bodega. The post NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street
BROOKLYN, MD – Two teens are being sought for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place Wednesday evening on Church Street. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a man that had just taken place in the 300 block of Church Street in Brooklyn. According to the victim, he encountered two juvenile males, one of whom pointed a gun at him as he walked toward his residence. As soon as they received the victim’s property, both suspects fled on foot. Investigators from the Northern District are investigating the incident The post Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help detectives identify a suspect wanted in a burglary that took place on Sunday. Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, is seeking public assistance in identifying the male suspect pictured below in connection with the burglary of a business on November 27. A burglary was reported at Springfield Tire, located at 622 Springfield Avenue, just before 2:45 a.m. Video surveillance shows the suspect climbed the fence on the South 15th Street side of the business and cut off the padlocks on the shop’s exterior lift gate using The post Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hero Leonia school crossing guard struck by car again, recovering
LEONIA – Police in Leonia today reported that Charlie Lee, a school crossing guard that works at Leonia Middle School was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon. Police said Mr. Lee was recovering and is hoping to be back at work on Monday. “Yesterday during the afternoon dismissal at Leonia Middle School, crossing guard Charlie Lee was struck by a car. We have received a lot of inquiries on his condition and we are happy to report that he has no major injuries,” the department said. “Charlie is bruised and sore, but tells us he The post Hero Leonia school crossing guard struck by car again, recovering appeared first on Shore News Network.
