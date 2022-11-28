Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident
Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Climbs Over Counter In West Orange Subway Restaurant Robbery: Police
A West Orange man has been charged with robbing a Subway restaurant earlier this month. Robert Klosky went into the Main Street sandwich shop around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 17, demanding the worker open the register, as he climbed over the counter and removed cash, police said. The victim believed...
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
Mall Shopping Spree With Stolen Credit Cards, Driver's Licenses Derailed By Officer: Maywood PD
GOTCHA! A group of ID thieves were headed to an apparent shopping spree at a mall in Paramus when they were stopped by a Maywood police officer who found an "alarming" amount of credit cards and driver's licenses in innocent victims' names, authorities said. Officer Matthew DellaBella stopped the Subaru...
Reward offered for killer of 15-year-old shot over Thanksgiving weekend
A $10,000 reward was offered Thursday for an arrest in the fatal shooting of an Essex County teenager over Thanksgiving weekend. Al-Sanir Hall, 15, of Newark, was found by Irvington police about 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place in Irvington, authorities said. Hall, who...
Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street
BROOKLYN, MD – Two teens are being sought for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place Wednesday evening on Church Street. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a man that had just taken place in the 300 block of Church Street in Brooklyn. According to the victim, he encountered two juvenile males, one of whom pointed a gun at him as he walked toward his residence. As soon as they received the victim’s property, both suspects fled on foot. Investigators from the Northern District are investigating the incident The post Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
21 Catalytic Converters Recovered, Gang Of Four Busted By Clifton PD
GOTCHA! Clifton police recovered 21 catalytic converters while arresting four men who they said stole them. Officers responding to a theft in progress on East 4th Street stopped a fleeing Kia in Paterson and arrested the lone occupant, Pedro Mirben-Feliz, 26, of Brooklyn around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help detectives identify a suspect wanted in a burglary that took place on Sunday. Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, is seeking public assistance in identifying the male suspect pictured below in connection with the burglary of a business on November 27. A burglary was reported at Springfield Tire, located at 622 Springfield Avenue, just before 2:45 a.m. Video surveillance shows the suspect climbed the fence on the South 15th Street side of the business and cut off the padlocks on the shop’s exterior lift gate using The post Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop
NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their investigation into a crash at a school bus stop where a vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing police ran over a mother and her four children. The children were getting off the stopped school bus at the time of the crash at 5 pm Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn’s Midwood section. A female driver fleeing police turned down Avenue J and sped through several bus stops before striking the mother and her children, police reported. The female victim, a 41-year-old mother, was rushed to the hospital along with her children, ages 1, 3, The post Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ State Police Arrest 2, Seize 9 Guns, Drugs, Cash Following Long Investigation
Officials with the New Jersey State Police say two people have been arrested for various drug and weapon offenses after a two-month-long investigation. According to authorities, during the month of October, detectives obtained information that 50-year-old Bradley Walsh of Union Township, Union County, was allegedly selling narcotics in the Hunterdon County area.
Paterson Street Detectives Charge Teen With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag
Paterson police investigators working the street nabbed an 18-year-old city man with a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said. Detectives Wisam Salameh, Levis Qirjako and Corey Davis were in the area of Union Avenue and Marion Street when they spotted Jasun Allah acting suspiciously around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing their investigation into a murder that took place on Broadway near 140th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday. According to detectives, at around 2:50 am, a 39-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect was shot and killed. Police did not know at this time why the two men engaged each other on the street at 2:50 am or whether or not they were known to each other. The victim was pronounced dead. The suspect, a black male with a thin build, walked away from the The post Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gun, cocaine seized during arrest at troubled Brick Township Maple Leaf condo complex
BRICK, NJ – Police in Brick made another drug arrest tied to the troubled Maple Leaf condo complex on Monday. According to the Brick Township Police Department, in the early hours of Monday morning, November 28th, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. After a drug investigation by the Street Crimes Unit, the warrant resulted in the seizure of an illegally possessed .40 caliber handgun, two high capacity magazines, ammunition, and over 100 grams of cocaine. Daryl Pierce, 50 years old, was charged with three counts of possessing a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), The post Gun, cocaine seized during arrest at troubled Brick Township Maple Leaf condo complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Shooting Totowa Motorist In Botched Robbery Attempt
An 18-year-old Paterson resident shot a Totowa man during a botched robbery, authorities charged. Wiziar Johnson is charged with attempted murder, among other counts, for the Nov. 15 shooting around midnight near the corner of Franklin and Mercer streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
15-year-old fatally shot in North Jersey over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Irvington on Sunday, investigators announced Wednesday. Police were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place shortly before 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
21 stolen catalytic converters recovered from 3 suspects, authorities say
Three men were charged with receiving stolen property after police in Passaic County responded to a report of thieves stealing catalytic converters on a street in Clifton, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 4th Street, where the suspects were allegedly stealing...
US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor
A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
Alleged Philadelphia drug dealer caught with two pounds of meth, ecstasy at Newark Hotel
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police were contacted by the management of the Spring Hill Suites, located in the 400-block of Ogletown Road, on November 14, 2022, after hotel management discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in a hotel room. Newark Police obtained a search warrant for the room and located nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, more than 200 units of MDMA (ecstasy), other prescription medications and drug paraphernalia. Newark Police contacted the resident of the room earlier that morning in the lobby of the hotel due to a medical condition, and he was taken into custody. The resident of the room The post Alleged Philadelphia drug dealer caught with two pounds of meth, ecstasy at Newark Hotel appeared first on Shore News Network.
MISSING: Mercer County Man, 60, Not Seen For 3 Weeks, Police Say
Princeton Police are diligently searching for a 60-year-old man they say has been missing for around three weeks. Emmanuel Lafontant was last seen by his family near Johnson Street in Hamilton about three weeks ago, Princeton Police said in a Wednesday release. Lafontant is 6 feet 2 inches tall and...
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the MX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0