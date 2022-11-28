ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wmmr.com

Pennsylvania’s Favorite Seasonal Beverage is a Classic One

It’s getting colder outside, and that makes me want to grab a nice, hot beverage and watch the snow fall. So, which seasonal beverage is our favorite in Pennsylvania?. The crew at Shane Co. has put together a study to determine the top searched fall beverage in every U.S. state. They also used terms sourced from places like Insanely Good and Taste of Home. In the study, they state, “Warm weather is great, but when it starts to cool off, trading an iced coffee for a warm latte can be the breath of fresh air your routine needs. Later months are accompanied by apple ciders, pumpkin spice, chai lattes, and more. With many popular fall beverages to choose from, it can be hard to pick one. That’s why we’ll turn to the data in order to determine the top-searched fall beverage in every U.S. state.”
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter

The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State

Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
WNEP-TV 16

Wham Cam: Animal responsible for most deaths in the U.S.?

MOOSIC, Pa. — Ever wonder what animal is responsible for the most deaths in the United States?. Joe headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
earnthenecklace.com

Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
