Believe it -- Merriam-Webster's word of the year is 'gaslighting'
The online dictionary chose "gaslighting," which it defines as "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage," as its top word of 2022.
‘Gaslighting’ is the word of the year. What took it so long?
As a person who writes about honesty and deception, I felt a spark of hope Monday when I found out that Merriam-Webster had made “gaslighting” the official word of the year for 2022. Maybe, just maybe, people are finally ready to engage with dishonesty and how it operates...
“Gaslighting” Beats Out “Oligarch” and “Cancel Culture” to Become the Official Word of 2022
Vaccine, pandemic, they, justice, feminism, surreal. These are just a few of the terms that have previously been crowned Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, an accolade that spans the better part of the last two decades. It’s a seemingly random assortment taken together, but on their own, each word offers unambiguous insight to the most significant events of that year. Which is what makes this year’s word that much more interesting.
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Narcissist Lives Matter: Uncle Steve and The Crew Talk "Gaslighting"
‘Gaslighting’ is in everyone’s head
It’s 2022 and “gaslighting” is in: Merriam-Webster Dictionary chose it as its word of the year. Interest in “gaslighting,” which the dictionary defines as “psychological manipulation over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts,” is at an all-time high. The term for your ex’s favorite activity was searched on Merriam-Webster’s website 1,740% more than in the previous year.
OPINION: Hairy armpit feminist talks of shame
I am ashamed of my armpit hair. Perhaps it doesn’t make sense saying that when I could easily shave it. But the reason why I want to shave it is the same reason why I have made a promise to myself that I won’t. I was sitting in...
”Gaslighting” chosen as Word of the Year from Merriam-Webster Dictionary
Merriam-Webster DictionaryPhoto byPeter Sokolowski. Merriam-Webster Dictionary has released Word of the Years since 2003, giving insight into what went on during the year. They track searches for the most looked-up terms.
Words Matter: Addiction and Stigmatizing Language
Stigmatizing words like "addict," "abuser," and "alcoholic" lump together incredibly diverse groups as if they were all the same. Research shows that helping professionals are at risk of having their work affected by stigmatizing language and its negative connotations. Self-identifying as an addict or alcoholic for community reasons is very...
