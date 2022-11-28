ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

InsideHook

“Gaslighting” Beats Out “Oligarch” and “Cancel Culture” to Become the Official Word of 2022

Vaccine, pandemic, they, justice, feminism, surreal. These are just a few of the terms that have previously been crowned Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, an accolade that spans the better part of the last two decades. It’s a seemingly random assortment taken together, but on their own, each word offers unambiguous insight to the most significant events of that year. Which is what makes this year’s word that much more interesting.
morningbrew.com

‘Gaslighting’ is in everyone’s head

It’s 2022 and “gaslighting” is in: Merriam-Webster Dictionary chose it as its word of the year. Interest in “gaslighting,” which the dictionary defines as “psychological manipulation over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts,” is at an all-time high. The term for your ex’s favorite activity was searched on Merriam-Webster’s website 1,740% more than in the previous year.
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Hairy armpit feminist talks of shame

I am ashamed of my armpit hair. Perhaps it doesn’t make sense saying that when I could easily shave it. But the reason why I want to shave it is the same reason why I have made a promise to myself that I won’t. I was sitting in...
psychologytoday.com

Words Matter: Addiction and Stigmatizing Language

Stigmatizing words like "addict," "abuser," and "alcoholic" lump together incredibly diverse groups as if they were all the same. Research shows that helping professionals are at risk of having their work affected by stigmatizing language and its negative connotations. Self-identifying as an addict or alcoholic for community reasons is very...

