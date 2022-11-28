Read full article on original website
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease
On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
Released Star Reveals What He’d Do Differently If He Could Redo WWE Run
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley has opened up about his time in WWE, explaining what he would’ve done differently to have more success. After joining WWE in 2012, Mojo Rawley, real name Dean Muhtadi, competed on the NXT brand, before he was drafted to SmackDown in the 2016 WWE Draft.
This Former WWE Star Credited For Booking NXT Talent On WWE Main Event
WWE’s Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick has credited former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick as the ‘mastermind’ behind WWE Main Event. On WWE After The Bell, the duo pointed out that WWE Main Event has been used as another developmental brand recently, with NXT stars making appearances on the show.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes He Could Now Wrestle A Better Retirement Match
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that he’d be able to wrestle a better match than his retirement match right now. On July 31, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in a tag bout marketed as ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’.
Recent AEW Storyline Written By Talent
A new report has revealed that a recent AEW storyline is being written by the talent. In October, a storyline has been developing between The Firm and Matt Hardy along with Private Party. After purchasing the contracts of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen from Andrade El Idolo, Ethan Page defeated...
Huge Return Kicks Off AEW Dynamite
A huge AEW return kicked off tonight’s (November 30) episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring for a promo following his segment with William Regal on last week’s show. Moxley said that he is the heart...
Name Change For WWE Star
Tonight’s WWE NXT revealed the latest name change as an established star is set to debut with a new name soon. An NXT UK star is set to make her stateside debut and has undergone a name change for the hop across the pond!. Revealed on tonight’s edition (November...
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
Returning WWE Star Confirms ‘Lax Talks’ With Other Companies
Recently returned WWE star and Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai has given details regarding her absence from WWE during her release. Kai, who primarily appeared on NXT between 2017 and her release, was let go from the company in April 2022. She returned to the company at this...
WWE Name Admits He’d Call NXT A Developmental Brand After AEW Beat Them In Ratings
Current SVP of Live Events and former writer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has explained how Triple H and Vince McMahon saw ‘Black and Gold’ NXT. Prior to the September 2021 reboot, NXT was a fan-favourite promotion, featuring top former indie stars. What started out as a...
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Set For AEW Dynamite December 7
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30) a major announcement regarding the future of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Announced during a match between Dax Harwood and Bryan Danielson, a huge match for next week on AEW Dynamite. Featured in the graphic that appeared on screen during the announcement was Ethan...
Longterm WWE Angle About To Finally Pay Off?
After an ominous Tweet from a WWE star, will we finally see a long discussed WWE angle pay off over the weekend?. With a quite literally wordless video, one ‘newly signed’ WWE star has teased a long term story finally coming to a conclusion. Posting a link to...
