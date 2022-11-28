Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return
After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway Discusses His Mental Health Issues Following WWE Release
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health struggles in the wake of his release from WWE. Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in NXT, was released from WWE in April after turning down an offer of a contract extension. Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast...
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Attacked Rey At Thanksgiving
Dominik Mysterio has explained why he and Rhea Ripley attacked his father Rey Mysterio on Thanksgiving – and his reason may surprise you. Dominik joined Ripley and the rest of the Judgement Day after turning heel by attacking his father and Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. On...
WWE Touts Record-Breaking Numbers For Survivor Series 2022
WWE has touted record-breaking numbers for their Survivor Series 2022 event. Following last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the company sounded very optimistic about the performance of the show with Triple H mentioning the success in ticket sales. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), WWE executives received a memo on...
WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease
On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
AEW Star ‘Didn’t Even Bother’ Wearing Ring Gear For Recent Match
An AEW star forwent their regular ring gear following their recent heel turn. Over the past few weeks, fans of AEW Dark and Elevation have seen a slow burn metamorphosis for Athena. On the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage, the slow burn heel turn was completed when “The Fallen...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes He Could Now Wrestle A Better Retirement Match
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that he’d be able to wrestle a better match than his retirement match right now. On July 31, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in a tag bout marketed as ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’.
Top AEW Star Addresses Fans Following Dynamite
A top AEW star addressed the fans following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis. At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. This bout was retroactively turned into the first match of the best of seven series.
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
WWE Name Admits He’d Call NXT A Developmental Brand After AEW Beat Them In Ratings
Current SVP of Live Events and former writer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has explained how Triple H and Vince McMahon saw ‘Black and Gold’ NXT. Prior to the September 2021 reboot, NXT was a fan-favourite promotion, featuring top former indie stars. What started out as a...
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
Released Star Reveals What He’d Do Differently If He Could Redo WWE Run
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley has opened up about his time in WWE, explaining what he would’ve done differently to have more success. After joining WWE in 2012, Mojo Rawley, real name Dean Muhtadi, competed on the NXT brand, before he was drafted to SmackDown in the 2016 WWE Draft.
These WWE Legends Could Return For WrestleMania Weekend
Two WWE legends who could make returns to the company during WrestleMania weekend in March/April 2023 have been revealed. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is looking at holding more shows throughout WrestleMania weekend that are similar to the Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN shows. According to WWE’s description,...
First Ever NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed
The Iron Survivor Challenge match participants were announced on tonight’s (November 29) edition of WWE NXT. On tonight’s November 29 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels made the big announcement regarding who would be competing in a new, first of it’s kind match. Zoey Stark, Cora Jade,...
