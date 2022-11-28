Read full article on original website
Downtown Holiday Parade tonight
If you’re looking for holiday events today you might check out the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosting their 27th Annual Pre-Kwanzaa Expo. It will happen at the Ball Charter School here in Springfield From 10am to 4 p.m. Later bring your family and friends tonight to enjoy the Jaycee...
Vietnam POW/MIAs honored at Christmas Remembrance Ceremony
Handmade, heart-shaped ornaments now hang on the tree near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Springfield. They are reminders to not forget the soldiers who never came home. As the ornaments were hung, the names of the 63 Illinois POW/MIAs from the Vietnam War were read at the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony at Oak Ridge Cemetery on Saturday. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Oak Ridge Cemetery Executive Director Lashonda Fitch read the names.
