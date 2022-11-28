Handmade, heart-shaped ornaments now hang on the tree near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Springfield. They are reminders to not forget the soldiers who never came home. As the ornaments were hung, the names of the 63 Illinois POW/MIAs from the Vietnam War were read at the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony at Oak Ridge Cemetery on Saturday. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Oak Ridge Cemetery Executive Director Lashonda Fitch read the names.

