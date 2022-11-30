ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Firefighters Snuff Out Chimney Fire In Northern Westchester, Warn About Keeping Them Clean

By Ben Crnic
 2 days ago

A chimney fire in Northern Westchester serves as an example of what happens when a chimney is kept unclean, according to one fire department.

On Friday, Nov. 25, around 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire at a home in Somers on Primrose Street, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

After arriving at the residence, firefighters found embers coming out of the chimney, accompanied by a "strange noise," fire officials said.

Firefighters then removed burning material from the home's firebox, and put their "chimney snuffer" into operation, putting out the blaze, according to the department.

A similar fire is what can happen if a chimney is kept unclean, firefighters said.

"Please remember to have your chimney regularly cleaned to prevent fires. This time of year historically we respond to many chimney fires," the department said in a post.

