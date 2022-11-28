ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder

A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
HARLINGEN, TX
YAHOO!

Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges

Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday. After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kwhi.com

CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown

A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
ROBSTOWN, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Two gunfire incidents remain under scrutiny

The Port Aransas Police Department is not yet releasing further information on two recent incidents involving gunfire as both cases are still under investigation. At press time, police were still gathering evidence on the cases that will be submitted to the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office. A grand jury hearing with the district attorney’s office will decide if charges will […]
southtexascommunitynews.com

Single Vehicle Accident FM 70 Bishop

BISHOP (News Release) - This morning at around 3:30 a.m., Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County PCT-3 Constable and Nueces County Sheriff Office Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers, and first responders from Nueces County ESD-3 Fire and Rescue and ESD-6 EMS, were on the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident in the area of FM 70 & CR 67, outside of Bishop.
BISHOP, TX
KRIS 6 News

Harbor Bridge crash victims filing lawsuit

On Monday, KRIS 6 News obtained court documents of two separate suits filed against Flatiron Dragados LLC., Railroad Seafood Station Inc., and alleged at-fault driver Roxanne Palacios, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy