KSAT 12
Officer hospitalized, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Corpus Christi, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Update:. An officer who was shot and hospitalized is expected to recover and three people are in custody, according to Corpus Christi police. The incident happened at 3:07 p.m., Saturday when police said they were called to assist the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in following a stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Highway358.
'Gunfight' in Corpus Christi leaves police officer, suspect shot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer and a suspected car thief shot each other in a gunfight following a car chase, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Three suspects have been arrested. "The suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer," said Chief Mike Markle....
Harlingen man Eliff pleads not guilty to murder of Corpus Christi woman
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man already awaiting a trial for a 2020 murder pleaded not guilty to a separate murder of a Corpus Christi woman in 2019. Anthony Eliff III on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, a first degree felony, according to Cameron County records. According to previous […]
14 migrants found in U-Haul in Orange Grove, police say
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — 14 migrants who were in the country illegally were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van during an Orange Grove traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Orange Grove Police Department. A post from the department on social media said OGPD officer Matteo Karstedt...
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
YAHOO!
Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges
Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday. After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.
Five arrested on organized crime, gambling charges after weeks-long game room investigation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five women were arrested and several thousands of dollars in cash was seized from two southside businesses Tuesday after the Corpus Christi Police Department Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division (NVID) served warrants at two game rooms, according to a statement from the CCPD. Robbie Austin,...
Additional details from arrest of 5 women at gambling operation on Saratoga
According to the police report, after undercover detectives played on a slot style gaming machine, they were given a "silver metal," which they took to another location to receive their payout.
kwhi.com
CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown
A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
portasouthjetty.com
Two gunfire incidents remain under scrutiny
The Port Aransas Police Department is not yet releasing further information on two recent incidents involving gunfire as both cases are still under investigation. At press time, police were still gathering evidence on the cases that will be submitted to the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office. A grand jury hearing with the district attorney’s office will decide if charges will […]
Corpus Christi physician sees uptick in fentanyl overdoses, explains danger of improper use
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi doctor told 3NEWS just how dangerous fentanyl can be when it is misused. On Thursday, 3NEWS reported how a traffic stop on Hwy. 77 south of Robstown led to a the largest reported liquid fentanyl seizure in the country as the drug continues to be trafficked across the border.
Badge exodus, or is it bogus?
Nationwide, officers are leaving the force. KRIS 6 looks into whether the Coastal Bend is also hit by this problem.
Nueces County traffic stop turns into largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in US history
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday morning has turned into a history-making drug bust. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States. This was also the first time liquid...
'Not valuable at all, but so precious to me': Ring returned to mother who lost it in busy Black Friday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melanie Tijerina never thought she would see the ring she had special made to honor her children again. "I actually started to convince myself I had possibly thrown it away after hand-drying my hands," Tijerina said. Tijerina was shopping at La Palmera mall on the...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Single Vehicle Accident FM 70 Bishop
BISHOP (News Release) - This morning at around 3:30 a.m., Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County PCT-3 Constable and Nueces County Sheriff Office Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers, and first responders from Nueces County ESD-3 Fire and Rescue and ESD-6 EMS, were on the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident in the area of FM 70 & CR 67, outside of Bishop.
Nueces County's $900K auxiliary court works to quickly clear case backlog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State's Office of Court Administration sent Nueces County $900,000 to run an auxiliary court to clear out the backlog of criminal cases slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The court focuses on clearing out the criminal-case backlog in district courts that are at least...
Traffic safety advocate, Kleberg Co. judge call for roadway reform after Falfurrias toddler death
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local advocate is seeking change after a toddler died while traveling with family on Hwy. 77. 3NEWS confirmed with DPS that the driver was trying to pull out of a gas station when the car was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle. Lance Hamm serves...
'Its all in black and white': Agua Dulce marshal sends stern warning to poachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Marshal Joe Martinez in Agua Dulce is warning poachers about the consequences they could face after body cam footage shows one being arrested along County Road 44. The man on the police body cam video is seen being confronted for poaching on another person's...
Harbor Bridge crash victims filing lawsuit
On Monday, KRIS 6 News obtained court documents of two separate suits filed against Flatiron Dragados LLC., Railroad Seafood Station Inc., and alleged at-fault driver Roxanne Palacios, respectively.
