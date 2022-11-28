Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Holiday ‘Barket’ Welcomes Both Dogs and Their People
Cabin John Regional Park is the place to be this Saturday for dogs and their people. Montgomery Parks hosts its first dog-themed holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda. This free event features dog-friendly accessories and gifts from five pet-friendly vendors, community pet service agencies, and concessions for purchase.
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland Returns Saturday
Bethesda’s annual Winter Wonderland returns Saturday, Dec. 3. Celebrate the holiday season from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery in downtown Bethesda with Santa Claus, live ice sculpting, live music, face painting, arts & crafts activities, and a scavenger hunt. The Norfolk Avenue Streetery is located...
mocoshow.com
Signage Up at Upcoming Germantown Pizza Hut Location
Back in December we let you know that Pizza Hut is moving into the Cloppers Mill shopping center in Germantown. Signage was installed today at the upcoming restaurant. It will be located at 18070 Mateny Rd, between Shoppers and Popeyes. Construction began this past summer and while an opening date isn’t yet available, we anticipate an early 2023 opening (photo of interior progress below).
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 2, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Dec. 2. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Quince Orchard Wins State Title: For the second year in a row, the Quince Orchard Cougars (14-0) are Maryland’s class 4A state champions. Quince Orchard beat the Flowers Jaguars, 32-7 Thursday. This was Qunice Orchard’s 28th win in a row and also marked head coach John Kelley’s 100th career win since taking over the reins in 2014.
mymcmedia.org
MCM’s Party With a Purpose Honors Non-Profits, Officials
During MyMCM’s first annual Party with a Purpose Wednesday night in the Silver Spring Civic Center, outgoing Nancy Navarro was saluted for her 13 years on the county council receiving the Montgomery County Public Service Award. During her acceptance speech, she spoke of the important role of local media...
Washingtonian.com
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Sold by: Jay Gruden, former head coach of what are now the Washington Commanders, and Cheryl Gruden, a real-estate agent. Bragging points: A five-bedroom estate spread across three acres, with six bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, and a “resort-style” backyard. Where: Arlington. Bought by: Chuck Robb,...
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
WTOP
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
arlingtonmagazine.com
7 Family-Friendly Holiday Excursions and Winter Trips
Approximate drive time from Arlington: 2 hours, 15 minutes (145 miles) It’s always 84 degrees inside the water park at Great Wolf Lodge, regardless of the temperature outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the white stuff during your visit. In mid-November, the resort launched Snowland, a seasonal celebration with lights, trees, snowflakes and themed activities, from songs to crafts. Visits to the resort include unlimited time in the water park, which features a large wave pool and fast slides for older kids, and a cub pool for swimmers who are just starting out. Youngsters can also enjoy free activities such as daily kids’ yoga, shows and art projects, and a nightly story time and dance party to get the last few wiggles out—plus on-site bowling, an arcade and other family fun for additional fees. Soon, the DMV will soon have yet another Great Wolf option; a new lodge is set to open in Perryville, Maryland, in August 2023. Insider tip: Cyber Monday often offers deep discounts on rooms. // 549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County
Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
mcadvocate.com
Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023
“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
DCist.com
11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In December
– December is here, and with it arrives a slew of holiday markets, tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas concerts. It might seem like everywhere you look there’s a rendition of Handel’s Messiah, but there are plenty of non-holiday-related concerts taking place, too. Here are 11 we think are worth catching.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident $50,000 Richer After Purchasing $1 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket at 7-Eleven
A Silver Spring resident won $50,000 playing Pick 5 at the 7-Eleven located at 14430 Layhill Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Silver Spring has a few sets of lucky numbers he likes to play in the Pick 3, 4 and 5 games, and one of those sets hit for $50,000 in the Nov. 12 midday Pick 5 drawing. The 56-year-old played a straight bet for $1 on the digits 83779 for the win after having a slight change of heart. Typically, he plays it as 38779 but, for this drawing, he transposed the first two digits.
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County
Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland. Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a poultry farm in Washington County.
mymcmedia.org
Metro Celebrates Rosa Parks’ Legacy With Commemorative Seat on All Buses
The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) is paying tribute to Civil Rights leader Rosa Parks’ legacy Thursday by reserving a commemorative seat for her on every bus across Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. WMATA has promoted the initiative to celebrate Rosa Parks Day, which takes place each year on...
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: More residents are threatening legal action because of pickleball noise
More neighbors are threatening legal action because of the infamous pickleball pop. A resident living near the Walter Reed Community Center tells ARLnow that the noise coming from the nearby pickleball courts is “excessive” and constant, to the point that that a group of neighbors is “contemplating a lawsuit of our own” against the county.
