Red and Black
Georgia passing game find form in SEC title game win over LSU
At halftime of Saturday’s SEC championship game against LSU, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. It was a masterful performance from Bennett, and a far cry from the way he had played in recent...
Red and Black
Postgame observations: No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 14 LSU 50-30
No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game. The Bulldogs improved to 13-0 this season, while the Tigers fell to 9-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Georgia offense responds after slow second half start. The Bulldog offense had a promising...
Red and Black
Halftime observations: No. 1 Georgia leads No. 14 LSU 35-10
No. 1 Georgia leads No. 14 LSU 35-10 at halftime of the 2022 SEC championship game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers flashed their chemistry in the first quarter, connecting for 50 yards and a touchdown on Georgia’s second drive of the game. Bennett continued his hot start, hitting Ladd McConkey for a 22-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter to increase Georgia’s lead.
Red and Black
Punching the ticket: Opportunistic Georgia team secures playoff bid
Jayden Daniels lined up on the Georgia 5-yard line with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. He’d just led LSU into the red zone, passing for 64 yards on the drive as he put LSU into position to score the opening points of the 2022 SEC championship. On third and goal, Daniels dropped back to pass, hoping to get LSU on the board for the first time tonight.
Red and Black
Coach comparison: Smart and Kelly set to face off once more
LSU and Georgia are facing off in this year’s SEC championship, the first matchup between the two since 2019. The last time Georgia head coach Kirby Smart faced LSU head coach Brian Kelly was in 2019 as well. Kelly, the former Notre Dame head coach, accompanied the Fighting Irish to Athens that year for a game which he described as “one of the most physical games [he’s] coached.”
Red and Black
Georgia set to take on LSU in SEC title game
Georgia entered the 2019 SEC championship game with a tall task ahead. Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs were staring down an undefeated LSU team, helmed by Heisman-favorite Joe Burrow and one of the most explosive offenses in college football history. The Tigers scored 726 points that year, propelled by 60 touchdown passes from their star quarterback, setting an NCAA record for the highest scoring total in a single season.
Red and Black
2019 flashback: Georgia falls to Burrow, LSU in SEC title game
On Dec. 7, 2019, Georgia and LSU matched up to decide who would take home the SEC title. The teams had met the season before in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the Tigers prevailed 36-16. LSU headed into 2019 ranked No. 6 in the preseason but completely eclipsed that, as they...
Red and Black
Georgia defenders discuss LSU offense
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue and defensive back Javon Bullard addressed the media. Here are some of their thoughts about their upcoming matchup against LSU. Containing Jayden Daniels. Throughout this season, Georgia has faced multiple dynamic quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker. In...
Red and Black
College Football Playoff officially expanding to 12 teams in 2024
Members of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers have agreed to move forward with the new format for the 2024-2025 season. The expansion was initially planned to begin in 2026. “We’re delighted to be moving forward,” said executive director Bill Hancock. “When the board expanded the playoff beginning in...
Red and Black
How Nawanna Lewis Miller helped establish community during UGA's desegregation
The story of desegregation at the University of Georgia often focuses on pioneers Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early. However, there is another trailblazer to add to this list that is responsible for creating a sense of belonging, inclusion and community for Black students at UGA that was not always present.
Red and Black
OPINION: A love letter to UGA's African drumming class
There’s not many college classes that bring back the nostalgia of high school. Sitting in desk chairs in a small classroom surrounded by friends but mostly strangers, I was suddenly in ninth grade again. This time was different – I would glare to my right and see athletes, biology...
Red and Black
UGA Period Project hosts annual art show
On Dec. 2, the Period Project at the University of Georgia held their second-annual art show and menstrual product drive at Rabbit Hole Studios. Students and community members attended the event to view featured artwork submissions, donate money or menstrual products for local organizations and listen to live music. The...
Red and Black
Athens police investigating threats of a shooting at tonight's Parade of Lights
Athens-Clarke County Police reported Thursday afternoon that the department is aware of rumors of threats made on social media to conduct a shooting at tonight's Parade of Lights in downtown Athens. The social media posts included rumors of plans to conduct a shooting, and the posts were shared several times,...
Red and Black
There's still time to cast your vote early in Athens. Here's how
Early voting in Athens runs until Friday, Dec. 2 ahead of Tuesday's runoff. Voters are casting their ballots again in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, resulting in a...
Red and Black
Athens finds its community Christmas tree in time for the holidays
The Athens-Clarke County government has finally found its Christmas tree just in time for the holiday season. The county has been searching since October and asked for a tree with a single trunk symmetrical cedar tree approximately 20 feet in diameter and approximately 35 feet tall, and preferably one that would already need to be removed from the property, according to ACC emails.
Red and Black
Looking at the Athens Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board a year later
The newly-established Athens-Clarke County Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board has spent its first year establishing its footing in the community. Approved unanimously by the ACC commission on Nov. 2, 2021, the board’s primary duties include making public safety recommendations for several government bodies on behalf of the community, including the Mayor and Commission, Chief of Police, Clarke County Sheriff, the Chief Probation Officer and the Warden.
Red and Black
Incarcerated man dies at Clarke County Jail
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of 62-year-old jail resident Floyd Johnson after being found in a non-responsive state at 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, according to a press release from the CCSO. Jail and medical staff began lifesaving efforts on Johnson while emergency services were en...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Final Heirloom holiday market, second Chipotle location opens and more
The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. On Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Heirloom will host their final holiday market at their location at 81 N Chase St. There will be ceramics, gourmet foods, soaps, candles, textiles, illustrations, books, plants, pet treats and more.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Woman scammed by Facebook hacker, firearm stolen and more
A woman informed the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Nov. 23 that a Facebook scammer stole $100 from her by messaging from her friend’s hacked account and instructing her to give the money in order to receive $2,400 in return, according to a report from ACCPD. The woman sent...
