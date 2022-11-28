Brad William Henke, who played for the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV and then found greater fame as an actor, has died at the age of 56. Henke had been open about his health struggles, posting on social media that he had been diagnosed with a 90 percent blockage in an artery, had received stents in his heart, and had a golf ball-sized tumor removed from his pancreas. Henke died peacefully in his home.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO