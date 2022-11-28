ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
NBC Sports

What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NESN

NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NBC Sports

Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports

What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown

Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports

Brad William Henke, NFL defensive lineman and actor, dies at 56

Brad William Henke, who played for the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV and then found greater fame as an actor, has died at the age of 56. Henke had been open about his health struggles, posting on social media that he had been diagnosed with a 90 percent blockage in an artery, had received stents in his heart, and had a golf ball-sized tumor removed from his pancreas. Henke died peacefully in his home.
NBC Sports

Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond

The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
NBC Sports

James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade

The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
NBC Sports

Lions activate Jameson Williams

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams is set for his NFL debut. Williams has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list after tearing his ACL during his final game at Alabama. Williams returned to practice ahead of Thanksgiving and the Lions announced that he has been added to the active roster on Saturday.
NBC Sports

Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week

It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week 13 2022 picks

Bills (-4) at Patriots. MDS’s take: The Patriots’ hopes of winning the AFC East will move from “slim” to “none” if they lose this game, and I think Josh Allen is going to get the better of Bill Belichick’s defense. MDS’s pick: Bills...
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. visits Bills

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken his second free agent visit of the week. The NFL’s daily wire on Saturday shows that Beckham has visited with the Bills. Beckham kicked off his free agent tour by meeting with the Giants late in the week and he is slated to move on to a visit with the Cowboys on Monday.
NBC Sports

Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury

The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
NBC Sports

Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster

Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
