Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Vs. Michigan Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from the Big Ten football championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday night. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 for their second consecutive Big Ten championship and their 44th in program history. On the...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
It’s official: Deion Sanders named Colorado football coach
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. see also Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday...
Warriors' Draymond Green rips NBA over fine for telling fan 'Enjoy the f—king game'
Draymond Green is not mad, but rather actually laughing, at the latest fine he received from the NBA.
SFGate
Carolina 4, Los Angeles 2
First Period_1, Carolina, Skjei 3 (Fast, Martinook), 4:01. 2, Carolina, Necas 12 (Burns, Noesen), 19:41 (pp). Second Period_3, Carolina, Aho 10 (Necas, Jarvis), 14:11. Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 9 (Danault, Durzi), 9:31 (pp). 5, Carolina, Svechnikov 15 (Pesce, Burns), 12:10. 6, Los Angeles, Fagemo 1 (Roy, Lizotte), 17:25. Shots...
Comments / 0