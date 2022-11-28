ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates major achievement in Mexico: The ‘resurrection’ of the skiffia fish

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzGu_0jQHhyVo00

Leonardo DiCaprio is celebrating a major achievement in Mexico! The Hollywood star has been using his platform to share a very important issue that involves Mexico’s waters and the current state of the world’s environment.

Conservationists from North and Latin America joined global experts from the UK, to elaborate a project that would result in the return of the golden skiffia, a rare fish that disappeared 30 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxj7S_0jQHhyVo00 GettyImages

The Hollywood star supported the cause and shared the news on his social media accounts, celebrating the news of the return of the fish, after 1,200 golden skiffia were reintroduced to the Teuchitlán River in central-western Mexico, following their disappearance in the 1990s.

“This year’s Day of the Dead celebrations included a unique ‘resurrection’ in Jalisco, Mexico, where conservationists released more than 1,000 Golden Skiffia into the fish’s native range in the Teuchitlán River. The freshwater fish had not been documented in the wild since the late 1990s,” DiCaprio wrote on Twitter.

“The events, in the midst of Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations, included formal speeches, traditional dances and the official release of the fish,” he continued, praising the work of Michoacan University of Mexico, the Goodeid Working Group, Chester Zoo, and SHOAL organization, for their “collaborative conservation work.”

