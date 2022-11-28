Cat rescued from suitcase headed to Florida enjoys Thanksgiving back at home

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A cat that was found zipped inside a checked bag had a Thanksgiving treat after its ordeal.

A TSA spokeswoman said Smells the cat was found at the John F. Kennedy International Airport when an X-ray machine spotted him inside a suitcase that was supposed to be headed on a flight to Orlando.

According to the person who owned the suitcase, the feline stowaway belonged to someone else in his household.

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld,” spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

The cat was taken home, where it later enjoyed Thanksgiving with its family.

