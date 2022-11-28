Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Hotel for the Holidays’ on Freevee Casts Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud as More than Co-Workers
Freevee enters the holiday romcom arena with Hotel for the Holidays, a Christmas movie that’s positively packed with meet-cutes, misunderstandings, and magic moments. But is this the kinda movie you want to check out? Or are you going to check out the minute it starts?. HOTEL FOR THE HOLIDAYS:...
Martha Stewart fans can’t get enough of her most recent selfie
Online fans of Martha Stewart were all about the lifestyle legend’s most recent up close photo she posted this weekend, clamoring for the 81-year-old to explain how she looks so marvelous.
Tell Us About The TV Characters You Hated The Most In 2022
Angela from Stranger Things is a more chilling villain than Vecna.
What Holiday Commercial Was So Surprisingly Sentimental That It Caught You Off-Guard?
Ugh, don't get me started on the holiday commercials from Publix.
