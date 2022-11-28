In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker had high praise for Sami Zayn’s work in WWE and said that he is ‘vital’ to The Bloodline. Here are highlights:. On Sami Zayn getting added to the Bloodline: “Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”

