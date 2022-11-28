Read full article on original website
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
Jeff Jarrett On Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, BG James Going Back To WWE
On a recent episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the formation of Ring Ka King, a wrestling promotion that was shown in India and working through some issues with Impact on using talent. Some highlights are below. On How Ring Ka King Got Started: “I think 2010...
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
411’s Tales from The Territories Episode Nine Report: ‘Crockett: Evil Heels of The Carolinas’
-Still fighting off the flu, but this is the best I have felt since last Friday. My two boys are healthy again which is the most important thing. This week we head to JCP and of all the shows in this series this is the territory I am most familiar with. Let’s get to it!
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference
– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis. PWG Battle of...
More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
OVW Alum Andreas John Ziegler On Calling Dolph Ziggler His ‘Uncle,’ How It Came About
Andreas John Ziegler has joked about Dolph Ziggler being his uncle, and he clarified how the whole thing came about and Ziggler’s reaction to it in a new interview. The independent talent spoke with Solo Wrestling and talked about referring to Ziggler as his uncle and how Ziggler reacted to the whole thing.
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Various News: Ric Flair Praises Upcoming Career Documentary, AEW Dark Highlights, MLW Fusion Preview for Bandido vs. Hammerstone
– As previously reported, Ric Flair revealed that WWE and Tom Rinaldi were working on a new documentary about his career. During a recent edition of his podcast, Flair shared an update on the film. Ric Flair stated, “By the way, I saw the documentary, and if I live till...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Lumberjack Match In Main Event
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a lumberjack match in the main event. The lineup includes:. * Lumberjack Match for AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall. * Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party. * Cole Karter vs. Darby...
The Undertaker Praises Sami Zayn, Calls Him ‘Vital’ To The Bloodline
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker had high praise for Sami Zayn’s work in WWE and said that he is ‘vital’ to The Bloodline. Here are highlights:. On Sami Zayn getting added to the Bloodline: “Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”
Bruce Prichard On Almost Becoming Bobby Heenan Jr., How the Creation Of Raw Came About
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard discussed nearly going to WCW before returning to the World Wrestling Federation in September 1992. Bruce also talked about his first night back in Hershey, which included Ric Flair and Randy Savage having to redo a WWF World Championship match. Below are some highlights.
Solo Sikoa Responds To Ricky Starks’ Recent Praise, Says He’s A Fan Of His
As previously reported, AEW’s Ricky Starks recently praised WWE’s Solo Sikoa, saying he’s a ‘big fan’ and Sikoa is a ‘beast.’ In an interview with Superstar Crossover, Sikoa returned the love and acknowledged Starks’ praise. He said: “That’s big, man. I didn’t...
Oceania Pro Wrestling Announces 2023 Event With Starrcast, Mickie James & Nick Aldis
Oceania Pro Wrestling is teaming up with Starrcast, Mickie James, and Nick Aldis for a big event and fan festival set for late 2023. OPW announced the event with a press release on Tuesday, noting that the event will take plac ein the Oceania region and will have James, Aldis, and Conrad Thompson as co-executive producers and co-promoter, respectively.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
Wrestling Agent Barry Bloom on Negotiating Scott Hall’s Landmark WCW Contract
– During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed negotiating Scott Hall’s landmark contract with WCW in 1996. Bloom discussed getting a guaranteed contract deal for Scott Hall in 1996, which were largely unprecedented for that in WCW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Details On Rumored Winner For This Year’s Royal Rumble (Possible Spoilers)
The Royal Rumble is next month and WWE may have an idea of who the winner of the Men’s Rumble match will be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for The Rock to be a part of the show. Not only that, there has been an idea discussed backstage of the former WWE Champion winning the match to headline Wrestlemania. This would set up the long-rumored match between Rock and Roman Reigns.
