Georgia State

Bay News 9

Jan. 6 committee to consider possible criminal referrals Friday

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected to discuss in a closed-doors meeting Friday potentially making criminal referrals to the Justice Department. What You Need To Know. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

McCarthy prepares to take battle for House Speaker position ‘to the floor’

With the no votes stacking up against him, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is doubling down, telling reporters that he will take this fight to be Speaker of the House to the chamber floor. “Oh yeah, I’ll take the speaker’s fight to the floor,” he said Tuesday, adding there is no...
Bay News 9

Texas Republicans apply pressure on Alejandro Mayorkas to resign

WASHINGTON — Criticism of President Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border intensified during the midterm elections this year, and will probably continue in January when the GOP takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans are preparing to launch investigations into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and they warn it could lead to his impeachment.
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
The Comeback

Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has walked a tightrope when dealing with former president Donald Trump. After Walker’s campaign asked Trump to stay away during the final days before the Nov. 8th election, Trump announced he would also distance himself from Walker’s runoff campaign. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has made Read more... The post Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Bay News 9

Biden signs bill to avert rail strike, without paid sick leave

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill to avert a nationwide rail strike, forcing the adoption of a labor agreement brokered by his administration in September that thousands of union workers opposed. The contract imposed this week will raise workers’ pay and add one paid day off, but it...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Bay News 9

Supreme Court to review Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to take up the case in late winter. The court's decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it is likely to determine whether the widespread loan cancellations...
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy

Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...

