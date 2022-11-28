ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Elections Board addresses integrity of voting machines

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections on Thursday heard an opinion from its solicitor that he believes no voter in Berks County cast a ballot for unintended candidates in the Nov. 8 election. Cody Kauffman, first assistant county solicitor, made his remarks in response to a...
Mercury

Berks election officials ask judge to dismiss recount petitions

Berks County election officials believe petitions that have been filed demanding recounts in 30 precincts are without merit and should be dismissed, paperwork filed Wednesday shows. The Berks County Board of Elections submitted a response to petitions that were filed last Monday in county court. A hearing about the petitions...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

As counties reach deadline to certify election results, petitions circulate for recounts

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Monday is the deadline for all 67 counties in the state to provide their certified election results to the Department of state. However, Doug Mastriano supporters and election audit groups are petitioning for counties to recount their totals, even after a recount has already happened in some cases. And they have the law on their side.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1

Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1. The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution. District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. district judge charged, accused of lying about residence to get job

A district judge appointed earlier this year to serve Pocono Mountains communities in Monroe County is accused of lying about his address to appear eligible for the position. The county district attorney’s office on Thursday announced the filing of a dozen criminal charges against Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships’ district judge, John R. Caffese.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight

WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Speed limit lowered on I-81, 78 over weather conditions

PennDOT has lowered the speed limit on part of Interstates 81 and 78 due to Wednesday’s rainy, foggy and windy weather. The speed limit has dropped to 55 mph between exit 89 from I-81 to I-78, and exit 143 to Route 924 toward Hazleton, according to 511PA. Traffic is moving as usual on the rest of I-81.
HAZLETON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy