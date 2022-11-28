Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Elections Board addresses integrity of voting machines
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections on Thursday heard an opinion from its solicitor that he believes no voter in Berks County cast a ballot for unintended candidates in the Nov. 8 election. Cody Kauffman, first assistant county solicitor, made his remarks in response to a...
Mercury
Berks election officials ask judge to dismiss recount petitions
Berks County election officials believe petitions that have been filed demanding recounts in 30 precincts are without merit and should be dismissed, paperwork filed Wednesday shows. The Berks County Board of Elections submitted a response to petitions that were filed last Monday in county court. A hearing about the petitions...
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
local21news.com
As counties reach deadline to certify election results, petitions circulate for recounts
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Monday is the deadline for all 67 counties in the state to provide their certified election results to the Department of state. However, Doug Mastriano supporters and election audit groups are petitioning for counties to recount their totals, even after a recount has already happened in some cases. And they have the law on their side.
ABC7 Chicago
Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify 2022 midterm election results
The moves have already led to litigation. Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing broader, baseless concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of...
Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1
Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1. The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution. District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census,...
PennLive.com
Pa. district judge charged, accused of lying about residence to get job
A district judge appointed earlier this year to serve Pocono Mountains communities in Monroe County is accused of lying about his address to appear eligible for the position. The county district attorney’s office on Thursday announced the filing of a dozen criminal charges against Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships’ district judge, John R. Caffese.
Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight
WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession
A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
abc27.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
Pa. man accused of making threats with intent to terrorize, among other charges
UNITYVILLE – A Lycoming County man who lives in rural Jordan Twp. where a triple homicide occurred earlier this month has been accused of threatening to replicate the shooting. That is one of the allegations made by state police against Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, who is jailed...
Police in Pa. township recover more than 60 stolen holiday decorations
WILLIAMSPORT – More than 60 holiday blow mold decorations stolen in the Williamsport area have been recovered and police would like to return them to their owners in time for Christmas. The stolen decorative items were recovered after Lana Elizabeth Sarcinella, 40, and Christopher Fraunfelter, 34, both of South...
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
Pa. man who confessed to police after killing his girlfriend gets life sentence
SUNBURY – The Shamokin man who went to police and confessed he had killed his girlfriend of six years has been sentenced to life in prison. The sentence Northumberland County Judge Charles H. Saylor handed down Thursday for Andre A. Stone, 40, was expected because it is mandatory for first-degree murder.
Six injured in violent crash involving passenger van, tractor-trailer in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE — Six adults were injured Tuesday night in a violent crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Montoursville borough police have released few details about the 9:20 p.m. crash that involved a 14-passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck. There were nine passengers in the van, six of whom...
Speed limit lowered on I-81, 78 over weather conditions
PennDOT has lowered the speed limit on part of Interstates 81 and 78 due to Wednesday’s rainy, foggy and windy weather. The speed limit has dropped to 55 mph between exit 89 from I-81 to I-78, and exit 143 to Route 924 toward Hazleton, according to 511PA. Traffic is moving as usual on the rest of I-81.
