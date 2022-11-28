ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes' brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay and into knockout round

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247S1Z_0jQHfVSx00

LUSAIL, Qatar — Portugal pushed Uruguay to the brink of World Cup elimination here at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night.

Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim, and Fernandes’ late penalty left the Uruguayans with a 2-0 defeat, and just one point and no goals through two games. They’ll need to beat Ghana on Friday to have hope of advancing.

They benched Luis Suarez in an effort to spark an attack that had looked stale in a tournament-opening 0-0 draw with South Korea. But for much of Monday night, they bored a 88,668-person crowd to tears. Only Rodrigo Bentancur’s burst from midfield into the penalty box enlivened the first half — but he was foiled by a smothering save from Diogo Costa.

Uruguay was disjointed and often dreadful, unable to play through its talented three-man midfield of Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Matias Vecino. Darwin Nuñez and Edinson Cavani, the front two, were disconnected. The back five, by their very existence, suggested that Uruguay manager Diego Alonso would have been perfectly satisfied with a draw.

But soon after halftime — and almost immediately after a fan ran onto the pitch with a rainbow flag and a shirt supporting Iranian women and Ukraine — Portugal broke a dull deadlock. Fernandes floated in a cross. Ronaldo leapt for it, didn't touch it, and ran away with his hand in the air anyway, because the ball had nestled in the back of the net.

Fernandes converted a late and controversial penalty to double the lead and bury Uruguay on the night. He nearly had a third goal as well.

The result takes Portugal through to the Round of 16. It leaves Uruguay needing to answer all sorts of questions about its impotence, and about whether this is the end of the road for Suarez, Cavani and their golden generation on the international stage.

To prolong a brilliant era, they’ll need to beat Ghana and, if South Korea beats Portugal, they’ll need to better Korea’s goal difference.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Monroe News

World Cup economics: winners, losers and big money

What is the biggest sporting event in the world? The Olympics? No! The Super Bowl? No! The FIFA Men’s World Cup? Yes! Soccer, or real football, is the most popular sport in the world. According to various sources, the Super Bowl draws around 100 million viewers, the Olympic Games draw about 2 billion, and the FIFA World Cup (soccer) is watched by around 3.5 billion people — almost half the planet. This is not counting people around the world who have no access to television, watch it on public screens and listen to the commentary on radio.
Action News Jax

Same old result, different outlook for USMNT after World Cup exit: 'We can be giants eventually'

DOHA, Qatar — Frustration crippled Tyler Adams in the first few minutes of the next four years. It knocked him down to a knee here at the Khalifa International Stadium, shortly after a final whistle had foiled his World Cup dreams. It forced him into a crouch as the Netherlands huddled and celebrated a 3-1 victory over his United States. It eventually pulled him all the way to the grass.
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: Switzerland beats Serbia to advance out of Group G with Brazil

Switzerland snagged the second spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. All five of the game’s goals came in the first 50 minutes of the game. Thanks to a win over Cameroon in the group stage opener, Switzerland needed either a win or a tie to advance to the knockout rounds unless Cameroon beat Brazil and edged ahead on goal difference. It didn’t, though Cameroon did win 1-0 as Brazil put out a second-string starting lineup knowing that a tie was enough to win the group.
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: U.S. bounced from tourney in 3-1 loss to Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar — The devastating blow that knocked the U.S. out of the 2022 World Cup was a 21-pass Dutch masterpiece. It was class and ruthlessness personified, clockwork orange from front to back to front. It crushed American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar, and eventually sent the American team trudging toward their traditional exit.
Action News Jax

New 48-team World Cup format fails to impress Poland coach

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams — 16 more than this year in Qatar — and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals.
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022 scores, results: Argentina vs. Australia

The second game of the day involves Lionel Messi and Argentina against a surprise Australia squad that finished second in Group D. As you can imagine, the Socceroos are even bigger underdogs than the United States was against Netherlands earlier in the day. Argentina vs. Australia. 2 p.m. ET, Fox.
Action News Jax

Soccer great Pelé reportedly receiving end-of-life care in Brazil

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has been moved to end-of-life care at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, according to multiple reports. The Brazil soccer legend was admitted on Tuesday, with what was reported to be general swelling and cardiac issues and to regulate his chemotherapy medication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy