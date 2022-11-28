ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Protestor with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I07dY_0jQHfRw300

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A protestor ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.

Security officials chased the protestor down and the flag was dropped on the field before the person was escorted away. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The protestor was ushered away through a tunnel. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person faced any charges or had been detained by police.

FIFA had no immediate comment on the incident.

In the first week of the tournament in Qatar, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-colored "One Love" armbands during World Cup matches. Fans also complained they weren't allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

Qatar’s laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Qatar has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture.

The incident occurred during the second half of the game at Lusail Stadium.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

US eliminated from World Cup, Netherlands advances

The U.S. men’s national soccer team lost its World Cup match Saturday 3-1 against the Netherlands, ending its time in Qatar after reaching the round of 16. After the match, U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter praised his team for the strides they’ve made in recent years, saying he was “really proud.”
Action News Jax

Same old result, different outlook for USMNT after World Cup exit: 'We can be giants eventually'

DOHA, Qatar — Frustration crippled Tyler Adams in the first few minutes of the next four years. It knocked him down to a knee here at the Khalifa International Stadium, shortly after a final whistle had foiled his World Cup dreams. It forced him into a crouch as the Netherlands huddled and celebrated a 3-1 victory over his United States. It eventually pulled him all the way to the grass.
Action News Jax

Messi scores, Argentina reaches World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina's players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his...
Action News Jax

US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Christian Pulisic covered his face as he walked off. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta gathered for a group hug. Tim Weah, DeAndre Yedlin and Sean Johnson sat on the field in a small circle with their cleats off. “It hurts...
Action News Jax

Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the...
Action News Jax

American fans captivated by US team's World Cup run

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The bald man came dressed head-to-toe in full American spirit. A red, white and blue bandana, stars and stripes mismatched socks, shorts that might have been swimming trunks suited for a summer barbeque. Philip Labas wore an outfit bursting with pride for...
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: U.S. bounced from tourney in 3-1 loss to Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar — The devastating blow that knocked the U.S. out of the 2022 World Cup was a 21-pass Dutch masterpiece. It was class and ruthlessness personified, clockwork orange from front to back to front. It crushed American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar, and eventually sent the American team trudging toward their traditional exit.
Action News Jax

New 48-team World Cup format fails to impress Poland coach

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The high drama of split-screen tension during simultaneous matches in the final set of World Cup group games is now a thing of the past. The next tournament in 2026 will feature 48 teams — 16 more than this year in Qatar — and use a different format that will do away with group rivals playing at the same time with advancement and elimination swinging on late goals.
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022 scores, results: Argentina vs. Australia

The second game of the day involves Lionel Messi and Argentina against a surprise Australia squad that finished second in Group D. As you can imagine, the Socceroos are even bigger underdogs than the United States was against Netherlands earlier in the day. Argentina vs. Australia. 2 p.m. ET, Fox.
Action News Jax

Pelé responding well to treatment for respiratory infection

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said Saturday. The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy