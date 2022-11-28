ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone

If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
In Style

I’m Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon Leggings While They’re Just $14 for Cyber Monday

Whenever I tell people that I don’t own jeans, their eyebrows immediately raise into their hairlines. But it’s true — I’m either in a dress or a flowy top paired with leggings. As such, I’m constantly on the hunt for super comfortable and flattering leggings that complete a variety of outfits and, hopefully, aren’t too expensive. That’s not to say I don’t love my name-brand Fabletics and Splendid leggings, because, of course, I do. But since I like to buy leggings in bulk, I’m definitely always on the hunt for a good deal — and fortunately, my faves from Leggings Depot are going for just $14 right now.
OHIO STATE
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
Variety

The Absolute Best Steals From Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals event is here, and the the sales cut a swath through every category on their site. From slippers and jackets to candles and perfumes, the retailer is has kept every type of shopper in mind while rolling out these deals. And it doubles as a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs (We have our eyes on Our Place’s cult-favorite Always Pan, currently $100 off, and these classic Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots). Check out the best deals from...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy