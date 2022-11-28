On 12/6/22, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 12/17/22. As a percentage of NYCB.PRA's recent share price of $24.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRA to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRA shares open for trading on 12/6/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.62%, which compares to an average yield of 6.02% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:

