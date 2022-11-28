Read full article on original website
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
Enersys (ENS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross...
First Week of DOCU March 2023 Options Trading
Investors in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 105 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DOCU options chain for the new March 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records a Decline in November DARTs
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for November 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
RGLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.63, changing hands as high as $112.74 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CORT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as low as $24.64 per share. Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
January 2023 Options Now Available For DISH Network
Investors in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DISH options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), which makes up 0.37% of the iShares...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Ardmore Shipping is one...
Aptiv Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APTV
In trading on Friday, shares of Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.36, changing hands as low as $101.08 per share. Aptiv PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.80, changing hands as high as $13.03 per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Harley-Davidson (HOG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question. Harley-Davidson...
Why Green Dot (GDOT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Wall Street Analysts Believe Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Could Rally 64%: Here's is How to Trade
Shares of Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) have gained 2% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $61.25, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $100.40 indicates a potential upside of 63.9%.
