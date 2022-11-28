REVIEW: New Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Awesome Drink – Holiday Remix’ Available at Joffrey’s in EPCOT

Read full article on original website
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Concept Art of Louis and Animal Band Released
Disney has released new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure concept art featuring Princess Tiana and Louis in the Louisiana bayou. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season...
BREAKING: Trailer & Poster Released for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
After showing off some footage of the movie which went unreleased at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer today for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at CCXP 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trailer opens with a giant spaceship landing...
New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives
Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo
Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
Green & Red Coconut Club Secret Menu Revealed
Twitter user KPrry490 has shared the secret menu from the Green & Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The festive version of the club opened two weeks ago with specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The secret menu includes seven more holiday cocktails. Here’s a breakdown of each one:
REVIEW: ‘In Holiday Fashion’ Cocktail Celebrates the Season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Unwind this winter with the “In Holiday Fashion” cocktail from Oasis Canteen in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This small bar is near Echo Lake, next to “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!”. In Holiday Fashion – $15. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Rosemary Syrup, Cranberry, Lime, and...
New Spider-Man U-Design AirPods Cases Available at Universal Orlando Resort
U-Design kiosks at Universal Orlando Resort have new Spider-Man AirPods cases available. There are cases compatible with regular AirPods and with AirPods Pro. They are $20, or $25 with personalization. Spider-Man AirPods Cases – $20+. There are two new designs. They’re each available on both case sizes. The...
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure
As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/2/22 (New Galaxy’s Edge Plush, Holiday Cocktails, & Caribbean Beach Decor)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We are back to see if we can find anything new today. We’re also planning on trying a new holiday themed drink at Oasis Canteen. Without any further ado, let’s get started. We were greeted by Daisy as we entered the...
New ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World
Can’t choose between the Jedi and the Sith? Well, you don’t have to with this new “Star Wars” lightsaber Mickey ear headband, featuring both a blue and a laser sword. The ears and headband are covered in black pleather. One ear has a blue edge, while...
Jolly New ‘The Simpsons’ Holiday Apparel & Ornament Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Did you forget the holidays were coming? D’oh! Well you can still make up for it and show off your Springfield spirit with these new holiday apparel and ornament themed to The Simpsons we found at Universal Studios Hollywood!. “Deck the Halls” Youth Shirt – $23. This...
Full Guide to the 2022 Festival of Holidays and More at Disney California Adventure
The Festival of Holidays has returned to Disney California Adventure, and we have a full guide to all that and more for the 2022 holiday season!. You can also check out our full guide to the holidays at Disneyland Park. Festival of Holidays. Entertainment. Dance along with Mickey Mouse and...
REVIEW: The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast at the Universal Orlando Resort
The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast has returned for the holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort. This character dining experience is held in Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing, so it requires a ticket for Islands of Adventure as well as a separately ticketed reservation. Let’s get ready to dine on some Green Eggs and Ham and meet the Grinch!
REVIEW: The Universal Holiday Tour Returns With a Mixed Bag of Changes for the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort
The Universal Holiday Tour has returned for the 2022 holiday season here at the Universal Orlando Resort with a lot of changes. Taking this tour has become a tradition for us each year and something we always look forward to. Unfortunately, this year’s tour comes with a lot of modifications, and most of them are not for the better.
‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ Season 2 Will Debut in January 2023
Season 2 of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” on National Geographic will officially debut on January 1, 2023. All episodes will launch on Disney+ on January 4. The debut is being advertised as part of Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The 10-episode season promises to “explore...
New Glow in the Dark ‘Avatar’ Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & MagicBand at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
“Avatar: The Way of Water” will finally hit theaters later this month and fans looking for something to wear to the premiere are in luck. A new collection of “Avatar” merchandise is available in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. “Avatar”...
New Plaid Hat Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Get ready to don your winter apparel with this cold weather-inspired plaid hat Mickey ear headband. The weather may be warm in Florida, but you can look snow-ready in these festive ears. Mickey Plaid Hat Ear Headband – $34.99. These warm and fuzzy ears feature a red and black...
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Added to Directional Signage at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Ahead of its opening later this month, Universal’s Great Movie Escape has been added to directional signage in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Universal’s Great Movie Escape is taking over the building that used to house The Groove. An arrow for the escape room experience can now be seen on...
Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Caused Heavy Backlash from Creative Executives
A new article in the Wall Street Journal goes deep into detail on now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s attempt to restructure The Walt Disney Company in order to remove power from the creative executives in favor of his right-hand man. Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy contracted outside consulting firm...
