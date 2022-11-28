ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: New Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Awesome Drink – Holiday Remix’ Available at Joffrey’s in EPCOT

By Chuck Mirarchi
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WDW News Today

New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Concept Art of Louis and Animal Band Released

Disney has released new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure concept art featuring Princess Tiana and Louis in the Louisiana bayou. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Trailer & Poster Released for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

After showing off some footage of the movie which went unreleased at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer today for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at CCXP 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trailer opens with a giant spaceship landing...
WDW News Today

New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives

Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo

Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
WDW News Today

Green & Red Coconut Club Secret Menu Revealed

Twitter user KPrry490 has shared the secret menu from the Green & Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The festive version of the club opened two weeks ago with specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The secret menu includes seven more holiday cocktails. Here’s a breakdown of each one:
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Spider-Man U-Design AirPods Cases Available at Universal Orlando Resort

U-Design kiosks at Universal Orlando Resort have new Spider-Man AirPods cases available. There are cases compatible with regular AirPods and with AirPods Pro. They are $20, or $25 with personalization. Spider-Man AirPods Cases – $20+. There are two new designs. They’re each available on both case sizes. The...
WDW News Today

Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure

As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast at the Universal Orlando Resort

The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast has returned for the holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort. This character dining experience is held in Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing, so it requires a ticket for Islands of Adventure as well as a separately ticketed reservation. Let’s get ready to dine on some Green Eggs and Ham and meet the Grinch!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: The Universal Holiday Tour Returns With a Mixed Bag of Changes for the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort

The Universal Holiday Tour has returned for the 2022 holiday season here at the Universal Orlando Resort with a lot of changes. Taking this tour has become a tradition for us each year and something we always look forward to. Unfortunately, this year’s tour comes with a lot of modifications, and most of them are not for the better.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ Season 2 Will Debut in January 2023

Season 2 of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” on National Geographic will officially debut on January 1, 2023. All episodes will launch on Disney+ on January 4. The debut is being advertised as part of Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The 10-episode season promises to “explore...

