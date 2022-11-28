Bluejays split pair of games with Windom and Visitation

With a pair of games sandwiching the Thanksgiving holiday, the Waseca girls hockey team hosted the Windom Eagles Tuesday before returning the the Waseca Community Arena Saturday afternoon to do battle with Visitation.

Tuesday’s game against the Eagles resulted in a 5-3 loss before the Bluejays turned the tables against the Blazers, overcoming a two-goal deficit to earn a 5-3 victory. With those results, Waseca stands at 3-2-0 (2-1-0 BSC) on the season.

Game 1: Windom — 5, Waseca — 3

Tuesday’s game against the Eagles started well for the Bluejays when Emma Keith scored the opening goal of the night just 3:35 into the contest with assists from Ryley Bartz and Katlyn Schueller. Waseca controlled the puck throughout much of the first period, but Windom would strike next with an even strength goal in the 13th minute of the first, tying the game 1-1.

The Eagles wasted no time in the second period, scoring just 48 seconds into the frame to take the lead buy the Bluejays responded at 2:44 of the second period when Maizee Storey tied things back up with a goal that was assisted by Kaylee Lawson and Maddy Benson.

Windom was able to outshoot Waseca in the second period 10-8 and was able to retake the lead on a shorthanded goal with 3:15 remaining in the second.

In the third, with tensions high and the attack on, the Bluejays were able to tie up the score once more thanks to a Cece Huttemier power play goal assisted by Benson and Storey, after the Eagles were called penalized for hooking.

With things knotted up and just under two-minutes remaining in regulation, Windom was able to grab the lead with a goal that forced Waseca to attempt to tie things up by pulling its goalie. Unfortunately for the Bluejays, that tactic resulted in an empty net goal for the Eagles that would prove to be the final score of the night, giving Windom the 5-3 victory.

Game 2: Waseca — 5, Visitation — 3

Saturday afternoon’s contest saw the Blazers jump out to a 2-0 lead halfway through the first period before Maizee Storey would put the Bluejays on the scoreboard with a goal, assisted by Maddy Benson.

Huttemier would tie things up just five minutes into the second period with a goal, assisted by Storey but Visitation would retake the lead with just under four minutes to go in the period. With the final seconds ticking off the clock in the second period, Story scored once again, assisted by Benson, to tie things up with just 19 seconds remaining before the break.

The Bluejays controlled the pace throughout the third period but weren’t able to break through until the 14:02 mark when Katlyn Schueller scored with assists from Storey and Izabela Slectha. Benson would add a goal of her own in the final seconds of the game to finish the night with three points, assisted by Storey who scored or assisted on every Bluejay goal in the win.

Waseca outshot Visitation 42-12 in the victory and will return to the ice Thursday, Dec. 1 when the team travels to Fairmont to take on the Fairmont Cardinals in a conference matchup.