ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

No. 20 Michigan St., Northwestern both seek redemption

Visiting Northwestern and No. 20 Michigan State figure to be more intense than usual when they open their respective Big Ten schedules against each other Sunday in East Lansing, Mich. That’s because the Wildcats and Spartans are coming off their worst losses of the season, so they’ll be in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
ketk.com

Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017

DETROIT (AP) – Dequan Finn passed for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries as Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio 17-7 on Saturday afternoon. Finn completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards. Jacquez Stuart rushed for 93 yards...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy