Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Tent, tables ready for White House state dinner for France
With the tent ready and the tables set for Thursday’s big state dinner at the White House, hostess Jill Biden took her French counterpart and fellow teacher on an outing to a language museum to highlight their mutual interest in learning and their growing friendship. “We are friends,” Brigitte...
Bay News 9
Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around...
Bay News 9
'Adversity makes you stronger': Brooklyn's Hakeem Jeffries poised to become House Democrats' leader
Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the next leader of House Democrats — and the first Black leader of either party in Congress — as lawmakers gather behind closed doors to vote Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Jeffries is so far running unopposed to replace Rep. Nancy...
Bay News 9
Texas Republicans apply pressure on Alejandro Mayorkas to resign
WASHINGTON — Criticism of President Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border intensified during the midterm elections this year, and will probably continue in January when the GOP takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans are preparing to launch investigations into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and they warn it could lead to his impeachment.
Bay News 9
‘Silence is complicity’: Biden speaks out after Ye’s latest antisemitic rant
One day after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and went on a bizarre antisemitic rant in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, President Joe Biden issued a forceful condemnation of his rhetoric. What You Need To Know. One day after Ye,...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Bay News 9
Jan. 6 committee to consider possible criminal referrals Friday
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected to discuss in a closed-doors meeting Friday potentially making criminal referrals to the Justice Department. What You Need To Know. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected...
Bay News 9
Biden signs bill to avert rail strike, without paid sick leave
President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill to avert a nationwide rail strike, forcing the adoption of a labor agreement brokered by his administration in September that thousands of union workers opposed. The contract imposed this week will raise workers’ pay and add one paid day off, but it...
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
Column: Thanks to US, 3 Ukrainians get 2 years 'parole' from war
As this column goes to press, three Ukrainians are driving 16 hours across their country to reach the international airport in Warsaw, Poland. Trains would be faster but stations are a favorite target of Russian missiles. From Warsaw, they will fly to Copenhagen and board a transatlantic flight to Dulles airport just west of Washington, D.C. Thirty-two hours after saying goodbye to a husband/son-in-law/father, neighbors, family and colleagues, a lovely home and gardens overlooking the Dnipro River Valley, our war-weary travelers will arrive into the...
Bay News 9
Supreme Court to review Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to take up the case in late winter. The court's decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it is likely to determine whether the widespread loan cancellations...
Comments / 0