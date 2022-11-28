Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
New York Community Bancorp Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 12/6/22, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 12/17/22. As a percentage of NYCB.PRA's recent share price of $24.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRA to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRA shares open for trading on 12/6/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.62%, which compares to an average yield of 6.02% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:
NASDAQ
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
NASDAQ
IWV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: IWV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.96, changing hands as low as $232.41 per share. iShares Russell 3000 shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
AXS Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.72), with the stock changing hands as low as $56.93 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ
RGLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.63, changing hands as high as $112.74 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Popular, Old Dominion Freight Line and Unifirst
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), and Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/3/23, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/21/22, and Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 1/4/23. As a percentage of BPOP's recent stock price of $70.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Popular Inc. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when BPOP shares open for trading on 12/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for ODFL to open 0.10% lower in price and for UNF to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
EUSA's Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (Symbol: EUSA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.13 per unit.
NASDAQ
Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Generac Holdings (GNRC). Shares have added about 1.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Generac Holdings due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NextEra Energy (NEE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this parent company of Florida Power & Light...
NASDAQ
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allogene Therapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this seller of routers, switches, software and services have returned +14% over the...
NASDAQ
Why Is Yum (YUM) Up 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Yum Brands (YUM). Shares have added about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Yum due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
Brokers Suggest Investing in Walmart (WMT): Read This Before Placing a Bet
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Why Is Dish (DISH) Up 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Dish Network (DISH). Shares have added about 13.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dish due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HF Sinclair, DCP Midstream, Arista Networks, Fortinet, Texas Pacific Land
Chicago, IL – December 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: HF Sinclair Corp. DINO, DCP Midstream LP DCP, Arista Networks Inc. ANET, Fortinet Inc. FTNT and Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL.
Comments / 0