Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
NASDAQ
New York Community Bancorp Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 12/6/22, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 12/17/22. As a percentage of NYCB.PRA's recent share price of $24.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRA to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRA shares open for trading on 12/6/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.62%, which compares to an average yield of 6.02% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:
NASDAQ
What Makes Asure Software Inc (ASUR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). Shares have added about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Owl Rock Capital Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this seller of routers, switches, software and services have returned +14% over the...
NASDAQ
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
NASDAQ
Why Is Dish (DISH) Up 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Dish Network (DISH). Shares have added about 13.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dish due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Generac Holdings (GNRC). Shares have added about 1.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Generac Holdings due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
RGLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.63, changing hands as high as $112.74 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Dillard's (DDS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
NASDAQ
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: ConocoPhillips, Atmos Energy and EOG Resources
Chicago, IL – December 1, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ConocoPhillips COP, Atmos Energy Corp. ATO and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG. These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividends. A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it's easy to see...
NASDAQ
Why Is Watts Water (WTS) Up 12.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Watts Water (WTS). Shares have added about 12.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Watts Water due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for United Therapeutics (UTHR). Shares have added about 3.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Comments / 0