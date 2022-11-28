Read full article on original website
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
CORT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as low as $24.64 per share. Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
What Makes Asure Software Inc (ASUR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
EUSA's Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (Symbol: EUSA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.13 per unit.
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Why Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for United Therapeutics (UTHR). Shares have added about 3.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this seller of routers, switches, software and services have returned +14% over the...
Why Is Dish (DISH) Up 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Dish Network (DISH). Shares have added about 13.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dish due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allogene Therapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Will United Natural (UNFI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering United Natural Foods (UNFI), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. This organic and specialty foods distributor has an established record of topping earnings...
Lincoln National (LNC) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Lincoln National (LNC). Shares have added about 11.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lincoln National due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
