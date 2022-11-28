Read full article on original website
Reebok Backpacks only $10!
Reebok Backpacks only $10!
Need a new backpack? This is a great deal at Walmart!. Walmart has Reebok Backpacks for just $10 right now!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
moneysavingmom.com
Home Expressions Velvet Plush Solid Throws only $7.99!
These Home Expressions Velvet Plush Solid Throws would make great gift ideas!. JCPenney has these Home Expressions Velvet Plush Solid Throws for just $7.99 when you use the promo code CYBER22 at checkout!. Choose from seven color options. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
moneysavingmom.com
Goshen Lane 60″ Wood Barn Door TV Stand only $99.98 shipped (Reg. $440!)
This is a really great deal. Choose from two colors.
moneysavingmom.com
Shark Corded Stick Vacuum only $73 shipped!
This has amazing reviews and is a really great deal.
moneysavingmom.com
Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker only $15!
Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
moneysavingmom.com
HOT Deals on Asics Shoes for the Family!
Asics is offering an extra 30% off everything when you use the promo code CYBER at checkout! Plus, shipping is free for members (free to join). Get these Trail Scout 2 (4E) Shoes for just $27.96 shipped after the promo code!. Get these Jolt 3 Shoes for just $27.96 shipped...
moneysavingmom.com
Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life Flannel Button-Down Shirts only $13.99 at Kohl’s!
This is a great deal on these highly rated Men’s Flannel Shirts!. Kohl’s has these Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life Flannel Button-Down Shirts for just $13.99 when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout!. There are over 20 different color options. Choose free in-store pickup to...
moneysavingmom.com
Echo Show 8 + Kid’s Echo Show 5 Bundle only $69.99 shipped!
Wow! Hurry and score this HOT deal on this Echo Show Bundle!. Amazon has this Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Smart display with Alexa + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Kids) Bundle on sale for just $69.99 shipped right now!. That’s just $34.99 per device shipped which is...
moneysavingmom.com
Eddie Bauer Men’s Brushed Back Patch Joggers only $12.50 per pair shipped (Reg. $60!)
This is a great deal on these Eddie Bauer Men’s Brushed Back Patch Joggers!. Proozy has these Eddie Bauer Men’s Brushed Back Patch Joggers for just $12.50 each shipped when you buy two pairs and use the promo code PZYBRPEB-FS at checkout!. Choose from five colors in sizes...
moneysavingmom.com
Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throws only $34.48 (Reg. $115!)
This is a great deal on this Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throw!. JCPenney has these Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throws for just $34.48 right now (regularly $115)!. These would make a great gift idea for that friend or family member who is always cold. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid...
moneysavingmom.com
Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles 60 Piece Building Set only $30 (Reg. $60!)
This Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles Building Set looks like so much fun!. Walmart has this Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles 60 Piece Building Set for just $30 right now!. This is regularly $39.99 and is a great deal. You can also get this Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles 100 Piece Building Set...
moneysavingmom.com
Personalized Bamboo Serving Boards only $12.99 shipped!
These Personalized Bamboo Serving Boards would make great gifts!. Jane has these Personalized Bamboo Serving Boards for just $12.99 shipped right now!. Choose from eight designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
moneysavingmom.com
Bestway SaluSpa Madrid AirJet Inflatable Spa only $168 shipped (Reg. $400!)
Walmart has this Bestway SaluSpa 71 in. x 26 in. Madrid AirJet Inflatable Spa for just $168 shipped right now! (It keeps changing back and forth between $248 and $168 on the website, so keep checking back!) This hot tub provides an enhanced, soothing massage experience for up to 4...
moneysavingmom.com
Stocking Stuffer Mystery Box for just $49.99 shipped! ($200 Value)
If you’re looking for a unique gift idea, don’t miss this great deal on a Stocking Stuffer Mystery Box!. Proozy is offering their Stocking Stuffer Mystery Boxes for just $49.99 shipped right now!. Each box has $200 worth of 6-8 brand name items and you can choose from...
moneysavingmom.com
Save BIG on Lysol Laundry Sanitizer!
Wow! If you’ve been wanting to try the new Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, don’t miss these great ways you can save right now! {Sponsored by Lysol.}. If you’re looking for a laundry solution that can successfully sanitize clothing without using bleach, be sure to check out the new Lysol Laundry Sanitizer — specially formulated to kill 99.9% of bacteria that detergents leave behind (when used as directed).
moneysavingmom.com
Millie Loves Lily Fleece Leggings only $8.49 after Exclusive Discount!
This is a GREAT deal on these Millie Loves Lily Fleece Leggings!. Zulily has Millie Loves Lily Fleece Leggings on sale for as low as $9.99 today! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off making them just $8.49!. There are lots of cute...
moneysavingmom.com
Hot Deals on Little Tikes Toys!
Today only, Amazon is offering hot deals on Little Tikes Toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil’ Rollin’ Giraffe for just $19.99!. Get this Little Tikes Backyard Barbeque Grillin’ Goodies for just $9.49!. Get this Little Tikes 3-in-1...
moneysavingmom.com
Coca-Cola Holiday Happy Hour Instant Win Game (74,836 Winners!)
Play this new Coca-Cola Holiday Happy Hour Instant Win Game for your chance to win gift cards, drinks & popcorn at AMC, and more!. You can play once per day through December 19, 2022. Thanks, Freebie Shark!
moneysavingmom.com
Free Almay Skin Perfecting Makeup at Walgreens!
Score FREE Almay Skin Perfecting Makeup at Walgreens this week!. You can get FREE Almay Skin Perfecting Makeup at Walgreens! Here’s how:. Almay Skin Perfecting Healthy Biome Makeup (1 oz) – $4.49 (Reg $15) Use $5/1 Almay Face Cosmetic Product Digital Coupon (limit 1, x12/31) = -$5 (Walgreens...
