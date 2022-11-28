Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note that the documentary crew on hand was with Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals. After being denied a marriage license in El Paso County, a gay couple went to Boulder County to apply for a marriage license. The clerk went to the district attorney at the time and discovered that Colorado law did not specify that marriage was between a man and a woman, and she was well within her rights to issue the license. So she did.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO