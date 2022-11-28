Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), and Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/3/23, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/21/22, and Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 1/4/23. As a percentage of BPOP's recent stock price of $70.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Popular Inc. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when BPOP shares open for trading on 12/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for ODFL to open 0.10% lower in price and for UNF to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

7 HOURS AGO