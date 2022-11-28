South Korea is in a win or go home position going into its final match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, and the team has a tall task ahead in group leader Portugal. The two sides square off at 10 a.m. ET on FOX in a match that can also be accessed via live streams through FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, along with DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Sling TV (half off the first month).

8 HOURS AGO