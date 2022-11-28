Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
FanDuel Maryland promo code delivers early registration Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for MD
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new players in Maryland who bet on any sporting event today can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win...
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
SB Nation
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
Hershey native Pulisic’s chances of playing Saturday hinge on unknowns, central Pa. doc says
Dr. Robert Gallo doesn’t know U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic personally. He lacks direct knowledge of the Hershey native’s injury. But Gallo, an orthopedic surgeon at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, knows something about athletes of Pulisic’s caliber. “In my experience, the elite athletes...
Portugal vs. South Korea 2022 World Cup free live stream (12/2/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
South Korea is in a win or go home position going into its final match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, and the team has a tall task ahead in group leader Portugal. The two sides square off at 10 a.m. ET on FOX in a match that can also be accessed via live streams through FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, along with DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Sling TV (half off the first month).
Messi, Lewandowski headline Argentina vs. Poland in 2022 World Cup (11/30/22): FREE live stream, time, TV, details
Two of the planet’s biggest soccer stars will meet on the pitch in Qatar this afternoon. One of them likely won’t be playing any more World Cup 2022 matches after today. Lionel Messi and Argentina will face Robert Lewandowski and Poland at 2 p.m. Eastern today with largely a win-or-go-home mentality following an uneven start to the World Cup for both teams.
Live horse racing dates slashed by 10.5% next year at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
An ongoing decline in slot machine play at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course has taken a toll on the horse racing end of the business, as officials at the Grantville facility will slash live racing dates by 10.5% next year. The reduction to 134 dates, down from 150...
Amazon won’t take down antisemitic film, CEO says
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue sale of...
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
