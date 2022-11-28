ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs. South Korea 2022 World Cup free live stream (12/2/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds

South Korea is in a win or go home position going into its final match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, and the team has a tall task ahead in group leader Portugal. The two sides square off at 10 a.m. ET on FOX in a match that can also be accessed via live streams through FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, along with DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Sling TV (half off the first month).
Messi, Lewandowski headline Argentina vs. Poland in 2022 World Cup (11/30/22): FREE live stream, time, TV, details

Two of the planet’s biggest soccer stars will meet on the pitch in Qatar this afternoon. One of them likely won’t be playing any more World Cup 2022 matches after today. Lionel Messi and Argentina will face Robert Lewandowski and Poland at 2 p.m. Eastern today with largely a win-or-go-home mentality following an uneven start to the World Cup for both teams.
Amazon won’t take down antisemitic film, CEO says

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue sale of...
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
