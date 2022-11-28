Read full article on original website
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference
– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
Details On Rumored Winner For This Year’s Royal Rumble (Possible Spoilers)
The Royal Rumble is next month and WWE may have an idea of who the winner of the Men’s Rumble match will be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for The Rock to be a part of the show. Not only that, there has been an idea discussed backstage of the former WWE Champion winning the match to headline Wrestlemania. This would set up the long-rumored match between Rock and Roman Reigns.
AEW News: Stars Visit Youth Outreach Center, Reminder on Symphony Series II, Preston Vance Refuses to Apologize
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and Mark Henry visited the 100 Black Men Indy youth outreach center earlier yesterday in Indianpolis. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in the city. You can check out a photo Swerve Strickland shared from the visit below:. – The...
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her
– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis. PWG Battle of...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
As previously reported, Roman Reigns was reportedly ‘very heated’ with Kevin Owens following an unplanned slap at Survivor Series that allegedly ruptured his eardrum. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that while the eardrum may not be ruptured, it was definitely injured. It was also noted that the situation has either blown over or at least calmed down to the point that Reigns will still be working with Owens.
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Imperial Pro Wrestling Looking for Ring Announcer
– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST. – Imperial Pro Wrestling has announced that the company is looking for a new ring announcer:
Note on Attendance, PPV Buys and Google Interest for WWE Survivor Series
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the business metrics of this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, including attendance and more. WWE announced an attendance of 15,609. The total tickets out were 13,068 with 12,600 paid. The gate was over $1 million. Google searches were around 200,000, which is...
Court Bauer On How Much Money WWE Spent On Worms For The Boogeyman
In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), MLW owner Court Bauer revealed how much the WWE once spent on worms for The Boogeyman during his time there. Bauer worked as a writer for WWE before he took over MLW. He said: “There are times when Vince will...
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company
Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
Top 7 Reversed Title Wins
This edition of the Top 7 is brought to you by a fan submission! As always, you can submit ideas to [email protected], and if I like them they’ll surely be used at some future date or time. Top 7 reversed title wins?. Like I mean the top 7...
Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray, who will address his actions at the Over Drive event. During the show, he attacked Josh Alexander and his wife, Jade Chung. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
