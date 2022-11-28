ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite

MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference

– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Details On Rumored Winner For This Year’s Royal Rumble (Possible Spoilers)

The Royal Rumble is next month and WWE may have an idea of who the winner of the Men’s Rumble match will be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for The Rock to be a part of the show. Not only that, there has been an idea discussed backstage of the former WWE Champion winning the match to headline Wrestlemania. This would set up the long-rumored match between Rock and Roman Reigns.
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her

– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It

As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis. PWG Battle of...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud

As previously reported, Roman Reigns was reportedly ‘very heated’ with Kevin Owens following an unplanned slap at Survivor Series that allegedly ruptured his eardrum. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that while the eardrum may not be ruptured, it was definitely injured. It was also noted that the situation has either blown over or at least calmed down to the point that Reigns will still be working with Owens.
Note on Attendance, PPV Buys and Google Interest for WWE Survivor Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the business metrics of this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, including attendance and more. WWE announced an attendance of 15,609. The total tickets out were 13,068 with 12,600 paid. The gate was over $1 million. Google searches were around 200,000, which is...
Court Bauer On How Much Money WWE Spent On Worms For The Boogeyman

In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), MLW owner Court Bauer revealed how much the WWE once spent on worms for The Boogeyman during his time there. Bauer worked as a writer for WWE before he took over MLW. He said: “There are times when Vince will...
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company

Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
Top 7 Reversed Title Wins

This edition of the Top 7 is brought to you by a fan submission! As always, you can submit ideas to [email protected], and if I like them they’ll surely be used at some future date or time. Top 7 reversed title wins?. Like I mean the top 7...
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.

