BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: $1,000 Bonus for ‘MNF’ Steelers vs. Colts

By Action Network
 5 days ago

The BetMGM promo code NPBONUS lets new users claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet. Click on the button below for more information to claim your bonus for today’s NFL Thanksgiving slate.

The BetMGM promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet when signing up and using code NPBONUS . Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets.

All you need to do is follow our link to add the BetMGM promo code to your BetMGM registration process, and place your first sports bet with their online sportsbook.

MNF Steelers vs. Colts Analysis with BetMGM

Monday Night Football kicks off between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts tonight. This AFC matchup is expected to be extremely low-scoring, with the total coming in at 39.5 on BetMGM.

Jeff Saturday is 1-1 as the head coach of the Colts and nearly beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. A big piece of that is the re-insertion of Matt Ryan into the offense after he was benched for the lifeless Sam Ehlinger.

Ryan has been solid as the starting quarterback and should have a good matchup here against the Steelers. They have been vulnerable through the air recently, as Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen logged 12 combined touchdowns.

Despite this, the Steelers will need to play much better in order to stop the Colts’ offense and Jonathan Taylor. Taylor led the league in rushing yards last year and, while he has battled injuries of late, appears fully healthy to run wild in this one.

Bet this game with the BetMGM promo code below to get a risk-free bet.

What is the BetMGM promo code?
BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet BetMGM Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code
  1. Click here to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Enter code NPBONUS when asked to.
  4. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  5. Make your first deposit.
  6. Place a sports bet up to $1,000
  7. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.
  8. If the wager loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of free bets
  9. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.
Refer a friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of bonus funds is BetMGM’s “refer a friend” promotion.

BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus.

Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

By referring 20 friends, you can claim up to $1,000 in bonuses every month, a hugely generous amount.

