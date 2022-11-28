Luke Grimes Was Afraid of Horses During First Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’

Horseman Kayce Dutton afraid of horses? Apparently so. In an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan! on November 4, as reported by Looper, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes, who plays the son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III, revealed to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that “I was scared for, like, the first two years” of horses. He then continued, saying “You know, it’s got a mind of its own. There’s some close calls. You get a little scared.” Now he seems to have grown, admitting that “you just can’t worry about it.”

During the interview, Grimes also explained how he had never ridden a horse before until the show and that he actually went to cowboy camp. He later expanded on those comments with co-star Wes Bentley, who plays his brother Jamie Dutton, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, that he lied on his resume about being able to ride a horse, as did his co-star. They both learned at cowboy camp, where “really annoying actors” work with “Paul Bunyan type, real cowboys who do pack rides,” according to Bentley.

But the two got more than they bargained for in trying to learn how to ride: “We kind of got separated from those Paul Bunyan types and it was just actors alone in the woods for a minute.” Luckily the two managed to survive for the night and seemed to learn enough to be able to ride horses on the Taylor Sheridan Western family drama.

Yellowstone is currently in the middle of its fifth season, which airs every Sunday on Paramount Network. Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, the former U.S. Navy Seal born to John Dutton III. You can find previous seasons of the series on Peacock.