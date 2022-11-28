ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Scorsese Plays Along With ‘Goncharov’ Hoax: “I Made That Film Years Ago”

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
Goncharov may have been the best mafia film Martin Scorsese has ever made — and the famed director is fully aware of it. If only the movie actually existed! In the weeks since the very much fake 1973 work went viral amongst film fanatics on Tumblr, Scorsese finally has a response, and it’s safe to say he’s totally in on the social media hoax.

If you haven’t stumbled across the online fervor just yet, allow us to fill you in on all things Goncharov. The phenomenon began with a photo posted to Tumblr a few years ago, which features a pair of knockoff boots with a line of text reading, “Martin Scorsese presents Goncharov.”

Users quickly ran with the photo and began making up a storyline for the fake movie — one that allegedly stars Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd and Al Pacino. The tag also claims Matteo JWHJ 0715 directed the Scorsese-produced work, which is dubbed “the greatest mafia movie ever made.”

Aside from the made-up plot, people have also taken to sharing fake artwork, trivia and snippets of the “script.”

And if you’re wondering if the filmmaker himself is in on the joke, we have good news for you, courtesy of Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca.

Francesca spilled some Tumblr-worthy gossip when she posted a TikTok on Friday (Nov. 25) sharing an exchange between herself and her filmmaker father. In a brief clip posted to her account, she shared a screenshot of a text exchange between herself and her father in which she sent the 80-year-old director a New York Times article about the fake movie, then asked, “Did you see this?”

His response to the viral meme?

“Yes. I made that film years ago.”

So there you have it, Tumblr. We can rest assured knowing Martin Scorsese, did, in fact, produce Goncharov (1973). Now we just have to find that long-lost copy…

