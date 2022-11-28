Read full article on original website
Related
14 Weddings Where "I Had A Bad Time" Was A Complete And Total Understatement
"After my new husband said his vows to love, honor, and cherish, the pastor told me to love, honor, and obey."
KELOLAND TV
DIY advent calendars to celebrate the holiday season
Deck those halls, trim those trees and raise a glass of Christmas cheer, we’re inching closer to Christmas! But before you get too far ahead of yourself in putting up that holiday sparkle, do you know where your advent calendar is? Maybe you don’t even have one? If you’re not sure, we’ve got a fun way to remedy the situation. We demonstrated a new take on the classic advent calendar, that’s perfect for helping you count down the days until the jolly old elf shimmies down your chimney.
KELOLAND TV
Holidating: Navigating that nosey aunt
For the most part, the holidays mean spending time with friends and family. And while you may enjoy the time together, if you’re single there is always bound to be one nosy relative asking about your dating life. And that can be tiring. Lisa Thruston is a goal and...
Comments / 0