Iowa State

siouxlandnews.com

A cold front is arriving Friday

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — More ups and downs with temperatures as we see highs close to 50 in Iowa on Friday while a cold front keeps things about five to ten degrees cooler in South Dakota and parts of Nebraska. As the front approaches, there's a chance of light...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Governor Reynolds announces nearly $20M to advance homeownership opportunities for Iowans

DES MOINES - Governor Reynolds Thursday announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities. The grants were awarded to 16 organizations, including...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Suspect charged in multiple armed robberies pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Illinois man charged with multiple felonies in a string of armed robberies in Siouxland is pleading not guilty. 27-year-old Kevon Spratt entered that plea through a written arraignment Friday morning. He is facing eight felony counts in Woodbury County plus three 1st- Degree Robbery...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

GOP governors call on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
TENNESSEE STATE

