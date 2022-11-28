Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandnews.com
A cold front is arriving Friday
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — More ups and downs with temperatures as we see highs close to 50 in Iowa on Friday while a cold front keeps things about five to ten degrees cooler in South Dakota and parts of Nebraska. As the front approaches, there's a chance of light...
siouxlandnews.com
Early-morning fire damages Morningside home
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City family is out of their home after a fire early Thursday morning, Dec. 1. Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the home on the corner of Glenn Ave. and South Palmetto St. at roughly 1:45 a.m. Firefighters found a fire in...
siouxlandnews.com
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — If you were hoping for warmer days then you're in luck!. A lot of our snow will melt away today and even more tomorrow. Thursday brings warmer air from the south with winds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Highs...
siouxlandnews.com
Woman killed in I-29 pedestrian vs semi crash identified
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A Vermillion, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on I- 29 when it struck...
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect charged in multiple armed robberies pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Illinois man charged with multiple felonies in a string of armed robberies in Siouxland is pleading not guilty. 27-year-old Kevon Spratt entered that plea through a written arraignment Friday morning. He is facing eight felony counts in Woodbury County plus three 1st- Degree Robbery...
siouxlandnews.com
The Foodbank of Siouxland receives $11,334 from Siouxland Federal Credit Union, SCHEELS
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Foodbank of Siouxland received not one, but two checks on Thursday morning. Each year Siouxland Federal Credit Union holds an Employee-Volunteer Appreciation Dinner with a silent auction. 100% of the proceeds are donated to a local charity or organization, this year raising over...
siouxlandnews.com
Midlands Clinic merges with CNOS, announces name change
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Two Siouxland medical providers are officially joining forces. Midlands Clinic is joining CNOS. The merger will become official on January 3rd. Midlands Clinic's two metro locations will see a name change on that date. They'll become CNOS - Sioux Point Clinic in Dakota Dunes and...
siouxlandnews.com
MRHD gives $250K in grants to 17 nonprofits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. presented Discretionary Grant gifts totaling $250,000 to 17 nonprofit organizations that serve the Woodbury County area. Discretionary Gifts are not applied for in the customary grant application manner. The MRHD Board members are asked to submit their personal recommendations...
siouxlandnews.com
29th Festival of Trees holds auction, brings in thousands for local charity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The 29th Festival of Trees auction happened Thursday night, Dec. 1 at the Ho-Chunk Center in Downtown Sioux City. The sale of 73 auction items raised $21,000 for the Siouxland Foster Closet. A playhouse sponsored by the WinnaVegas Casino was the top fundraiser, netting $1,300...
siouxlandnews.com
MMCRU raising $250,000 for new elementary school playground
MARCUS, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa school district is trying to raise money for a new playground. The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Community School District is attempting to raise $250,000 for the costs of new playground equipment for the new Marcus Elementary School. The district passed a $20 million bond to remodel...
Comments / 0