wevv.com
Five charged after guns, cash, and marijuana seized in Evansville search, affidavit says
Five people were arrested on Wednesday after investigators say they found guns, ammo, marijuana, scales, and more during a search at a home in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that detectives with the VIPER Unit and the Joint Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on South Roosevelt Drive off of Washington Avenue on Wednesday.
Evansville man pleads guilty to drunk driving
(WEHT) - An Evansville man accused of slamming his car into the median of the Lloyd Expressway several times then trying to trade-in his car at an Evansville car dealership has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and public intoxication charges.
14news.com
Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she drove away during a traffic stop. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 10:33 p.m. Officials with Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall when they noticed her plates were...
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
14news.com
Sentencing expected for mother accused in death of three-year-old daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading to six people facing charges. After...
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested for Henderson shooting in late November
A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force said that a male juvenile faces first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th. According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot...
wevv.com
18-year-old Evansville high school student arrested on several rape charges
According to online jail records, 18-year-old Luke Pokorney faces six counts of rape, battery of a person younger than 14, sexual battery, and strangulation. Very few details about the arrest are being made available just hours after his arrest. It is unknown how many victims there are connected to this case.
vincennespbs.org
Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation
A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
wevv.com
'Drug house closed for business' after bust in Ohio County, sheriff's office says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say they shut down a drug operating after a search warrant Wednesday. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies including the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Beaver Dam Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on West 2nd Street. According to the...
wevv.com
Man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment while victim was asleep
An Evansville man is facing a burglary charge after an incident that happened Wednesday. Evansville Police Department officers were called to the White Oak Manor apartments off of North St. Joseph Avenue to investigate a burglary. When police arrived, they say the property manager told them that the suspect was...
14news.com
Evansville Man sentenced over 7 years in federal prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, on June 6, 2020, an Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over Roy Durham’s vehicle at an Evansville...
14news.com
Day two of the trial for an Evansville woman accused of rape and confinement concludes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day two of the trial for 37-year-old Heidi Carter was a busy day in court, just like day one. Tuesday, the jury watched hours of video, including the entire interrogation of Heidi Carter after she was taken into custody last October. That video alone was over...
14news.com
Jury rules partial verdict in Evansville rape trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury has ruled on one of the counts an Evansville woman faced in a trial accusing her of confinement and rape charges, among others. The jury ruled 37-year-old Heidi Carter guilty of possession of a handgun without a permit, which is a misdemeanor. The other...
14news.com
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died after police say he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.
14news.com
By the numbers: Fentanyl deaths match car accident deaths from 2021 in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Isaiah Easely died, with a drug overdose being the initial reason for the original 911 call. Although the cause of death is yet to be determined, officials say they believe drugs, possibly fentanyl, were involved. In the past...
wevv.com
Man charged with murder after fatal pellet gun shooting in Ohio County
A man is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting that happened in Ohio County, Kentucky. The Beaver Dam Police Department says the incident unfolded on Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about someone being shot with a pellet gun. Responding officers found an unresponsive...
wevv.com
Gibson County judge accused of misconduct, facing 'disciplinary charges'
A judge in Gibson County, Indiana, is being accused of misconduct. Gibson County judge accused of misconduct, facing 'disciplinary charges'. A judge in Gibson County, Indiana, is being accused of misconduct.
Vanderburgh Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help Locating Two Evansville Shoplifters
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying and locating the two individuals above who they say shoplifted items from a Dollar General location in the area. It's easy for our first reaction when we see stories like this to judge the person or persons who were...
wevv.com
EPD: Woman found unconscious in car with 3-year-old admitted to taking drugs
An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect after police said she admitted to taking drugs before passing out in her car with a young child. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue for a woman who was passed out in a car at one of the pumps. According to police, the 911 caller said the woman was barely able to stand while she was in the store before going to the vehicle and passing out.
