14news.com

Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she drove away during a traffic stop. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 10:33 p.m. Officials with Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall when they noticed her plates were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident

A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested for Henderson shooting in late November

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force said that a male juvenile faces first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th. According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot...
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation

A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville Man sentenced over 7 years in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, on June 6, 2020, an Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over Roy Durham’s vehicle at an Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jury rules partial verdict in Evansville rape trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury has ruled on one of the counts an Evansville woman faced in a trial accusing her of confinement and rape charges, among others. The jury ruled 37-year-old Heidi Carter guilty of possession of a handgun without a permit, which is a misdemeanor. The other...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died after police say he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.
BEAVER DAM, KY
wevv.com

Man charged with murder after fatal pellet gun shooting in Ohio County

A man is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting that happened in Ohio County, Kentucky. The Beaver Dam Police Department says the incident unfolded on Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about someone being shot with a pellet gun. Responding officers found an unresponsive...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

EPD: Woman found unconscious in car with 3-year-old admitted to taking drugs

An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect after police said she admitted to taking drugs before passing out in her car with a young child. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue for a woman who was passed out in a car at one of the pumps. According to police, the 911 caller said the woman was barely able to stand while she was in the store before going to the vehicle and passing out.
EVANSVILLE, IN

