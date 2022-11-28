Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Watertown homeless to get help with housing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since May, the Codington County Welfare agency has tracked homeless persons who ask for help from the agency. In six months, 44 persons who identified as homeless contacted the agency, said welfare director Sara Foust. Foust said the tracking was completed through software from the Helpline Center and they were double-checked.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting
Last night the Meridian District of Yankton hosted the Yankton Parade of Lights and the Tree Lighting Ceremony with fireworks. Luke Youmans, the city’s Aquatics, Recreation and Special Events Manager, talks about the participants in the parade…. The parade started with the Yankton Police Department battling The Grinch, and...
KELOLAND TV
Get in the holiday spirit with these events across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND. Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
KELOLAND TV
New cameras let families check in on babies in NICU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Family members of babies in the NICU at Sanford now have an easier way to check in on their little ones. Shaina Goedtke is spending some quality time with her daughter Kenzie Thursday morning. Kenzie has been in the NICU for over a month.
KELOLAND TV
Hands-on history
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – A museum is often filled with different collections or exhibits for people to learn about the past. One KELOLAND museum is working to give visitors a more hands-on experience for people of all ages. Everything inside Lake County Museum helps tell the stories from the...
KELOLAND TV
Mulberry Market creates retail space for local makers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s still plenty of holiday shopping underway across KELOLAND, with many people looking to support local business owners this Christmas. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, a look at a new storefront bringing dozens of local vendors under one roof. “I started my...
KELOLAND TV
SFSD comments on rising lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is looking at more than $100,000 in unpaid school lunches. The district says it has no choice but to stop serving lunches to kids who don’t have the paperwork completed for free or reduced lunches. That will happen after the new year.
KELOLAND TV
Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– You can experience all the Disney magic right here in Sioux Falls this weekend. Around 45 skaters from all over the world are taking to the ice this weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, putting on a fun-filled Disney performance. Skates are laced and...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
A new gym, ETS Sioux Falls, specializes in individualized personal training for youth athletes and customized team training. It’s at 3505 S. Minnesota Ave. Services include speed, strength and power development training. It’s part of a national network for ETS Performance, which is based in Minnesota and has 23 locations in five states.
amazingmadison.com
East River Electric Celebrates Employees’ Years of Service
East River Electric Power Cooperative, headquartered in Madison, recently presented service awards to sixteen employees with years of service ranging from five to 40 years. Honored for working at East River for 40 years was Doug Engbrecht. Engbrecht is the Substation and Control Manager for East River. Six employees were...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Mandi Haase
When you see someone who is successful at their job, it’s easy to assume they’re doing something they have always had a passion for. That’s not exactly the case today. Today’s Across the Table guest, Mandi Haase, knew she needed a break from her career and a change in her life after being in a dark place. Brittany Kaye recently sat down at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars with Mandi, who is now the Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, to find out more about how a TV commercial helped spawn an organization and career that she couldn’t imagine her life without.
siouxfalls.business
Piano business announces closure
Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
KELOLAND TV
Scam Alert: Postcard targets recent mortgage consumers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you bought a home or taken out a loan recently? You could be a prime target for scammers who are posing as mortgage lenders in KELOLAND. “I have received a card and then a letter that appears to come from my mortgage holder, LEVO Credit Union,” Sioux Falls homeowner Danette Nordquist said.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
KELOLAND TV
Firefighters battling cold temperatures and fires
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO)– Fighting fires is hard enough, and the cold weather doesn’t make it easier. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 3600 block of Westport Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Crews worked to put out flames in 15 degree weather. Fire...
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market to open 2nd location December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls is closer to expanding to a new location as shelves are going up and items are being delivered. Fair Market opened in March of 2021 and was acquired by Empower Sioux Falls in late July with hopes of expansion.
KELOLAND TV
What to expect for month of December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now in meteorological winter, and while the temperatures will waffle back in the short term, we may have more substantial cold on the way. Strong south winds helped temperatures return above average in southeast KELOLAND on this December 1st day. But don’t get used to the warmer-than-average air.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
KELOLAND TV
Very light snow tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 1
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s near 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. We have a stronger south wind helping warm us up today but that wind will switch around to cool us off heading into Friday. We have mostly clear skies this afternoon but that changes through the overnight hours.
