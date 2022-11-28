ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks has hilarious reaction to long press conference

By Anthony Rizzuti
 5 days ago
Before finally heading into the bye, Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks had some questions to answer. Actually, “some” might be an understatement.

Following the team’s dominant win over the Denver Broncos, Wilks took the podium at Bank of America Stadium for his post-Week 12 presser on Monday afternoon. And since the team is about to take a week off, reporters came geared up to the gills with inquiries—much to the (playful) dismay of the exhausted coach . . .

Over that nearly 20-minute session, Wilks churned out a number of intriguing nuggets. From addressing how he’ll get through the bye, to Matt Rhule’s carryover to the University of Nebraska and to his team’s urgency towards the “contentious” NFC South race—he was his usual stoic and inspiring self.

So, for now, Wilks had a clear message to send his players off into the break with.

“I just told those guys—get away, enjoy yourselves, enjoy your time with your family and friends,” he said. “Be smart. Don’t be ‘that guy.’ Understand the situation that we have in front of us, which I still feel like we have the opportunity to do what we wanna do within this division.”

