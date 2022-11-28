ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Richfield Town Council, citizens hear offer to develop Tyson Park

Tensions erupted at Monday’s meeting of the Richfield Town Council concerning the development of Tyson Park. The park, which is behind Richfield Elementary, has been the subject of previous council meetings in terms of the routing of the Falcon Club trail either around or through the property. In Monday’s...
RICHFIELD, NC
Albemarle contractor will build Cabarrus County grade separation project

The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake Road from the railroad tracks and to close the at-grade crossing.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
After 17 years of service, Barbee leaves Stanfield mayor post

It was a changing-of-the-guard moment at Stanfield’s town council meeting Thursday night as Kevin Barbee, after almost two decades as mayor, passed the baton to James Kluttz, the town’s mayor pro-tem who had been on the council for four years. Having first been elected in 2005, Barbee, a...
STANFIELD, NC
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
BESSEMER CITY, NC

