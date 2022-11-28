Read full article on original website
Richfield Town Council, citizens hear offer to develop Tyson Park
Tensions erupted at Monday’s meeting of the Richfield Town Council concerning the development of Tyson Park. The park, which is behind Richfield Elementary, has been the subject of previous council meetings in terms of the routing of the Falcon Club trail either around or through the property. In Monday’s...
Albemarle contractor will build Cabarrus County grade separation project
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake Road from the railroad tracks and to close the at-grade crossing.
After 17 years of service, Barbee leaves Stanfield mayor post
It was a changing-of-the-guard moment at Stanfield’s town council meeting Thursday night as Kevin Barbee, after almost two decades as mayor, passed the baton to James Kluttz, the town’s mayor pro-tem who had been on the council for four years. Having first been elected in 2005, Barbee, a...
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
REGIONAL: Cabarrus County woman gives birth on same day she wins $100,000
RALEIGH – For Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord, Nov. 9 will be a day she will never forget as, just hours after she went into labor and delivered a baby girl, a Powerball ticket delivered her a $100,000 prize. “I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said....
