247Sports

In His Own Words: Cohen on the process of hiring Freeze as Auburn HC

Auburn athletics director John Cohen talked indepth Thursday night on Tiger Talk, Auburn's weekly call-in show, about what went into his decision to choose Hugh Freeze as Auburn’s 31st head football coach. Following are some highlights of what he had to say. On the process of hiring Freeze. “When...
247Sports

Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach

Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
