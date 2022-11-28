Read full article on original website
Trail Tool Review: Silky Gomboy vs Corona RazorTooth Folding Handsaw
Nothing gets me more stoked than finding cheap products that work just as well as the expensive stuff. But I guess it's all relative. When we're talking about saving, like, twenty bucks, I say splurge. If you can feel, or even just perceive a difference, surely you can justify shelling out one extra Andrew Jackson over the lifetime of your new jacket or seatpost or helmet. Oddly enough, though, I don’t really apply that logic to anything else I buy. My cookware is basic, my power drill doesn’t have a hammer function, and my wiper blades will be just fine until my next oil change, thank you very much. Maybe that’s why I do most of my light-duty trail cutting with a cheap hardware-store folding saw instead of something fancy from—who else—Silky Saws.
Mythos Announces The IXO 3D Printed Stem
The IXO (pronounced “icksoh”) stem from MYTHOS is the first commercially available 3D printed mountain bike stem in the world, available to pre-order now for delivery before the end of January 2023, direct-to-consumer from http://www.mythos.bike. Made in Titanium using state-of-the-art EBM® (Electron Beam Melting) Additive Manufacturing, a material...
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
Whether you’re an enduro racer tackling all-day events or a freerider blasting huge bike park jumps, riders are asking a lot from their long-travel bikes these days. Giant have delivered a new Reign that caters to aggressive riding with highlights including in-frame storage and a three-position flip-chip that allows it to accept a 27.5" rear wheel.
First Look: 2023 Scott Lumen - The Electric Spark
Scott have entered the race to build an ultra-light electric mountain bike. The Lumen is closely based on the Spark, the brand's XC/trail bike. It uses the innovative and lightweight TQ motor seen in Trek's Fuel EX-e, but Scott undercut Trek on the scales as their lightest model has a claimed weight of just 15.5 kg (34.2 lb).
Enter To Win a Sram GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The day in, day out Eagle ecosystem hero is now available with AXS. The GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit is your entry point into wireless drivetrain simplicity. Compatible with any of our Eagle ecosystem cassettes and crank arms, the upgrade kit allows you to experience AXS without needing to buy an entire groupset provided you already are using Eagle products. No matter if you are looking to upgrade your ride, or looking for great value replacement parts, look no further than the GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit.
Further Reading: F1 Data, Ski Town Challenges, & Neil Armstrong's Search for Gold Tablets
Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. Brian even said I'm allowed to include one piece of UFO content in each of these, which is one more than I expected.
This Sleek Tiny Home Can Be Built on Your Property in About an Hour
Need some extra guest space this holiday season? One company has a solution that’ll take just an hour of your time. Vika Living, a Los Angeles–based tiny house start-up, recently unveiled its compact Accessory Dwelling Unit that only requires 60 minutes to build. Named Vika One, the 144-square-foot abode comes with weather-resistant, insulated panels and is prefabricated with all of the necessary wiring and plumbing. Its floor plan includes a shared bedroom, a living and dining room, a kitchen and a hidden compact bathroom. Named after the Swedish word for fold (vika), the collapsible home arrives on a truck flat-packed and...
Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag
It's no secret that the hardtail diehards, Chromag Bikes, have been working on full-suspension bikes for some time now. This past summer over Crankworx, they were proudly displaying a sharp looking bike with a titanium front triangle dubbed, the Darco Ti. That version looked ready for production and judging by the build kit, would fit squarely into the "trail" category.
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip. Drivetrain maker Classified Cycling raises $23 million. By:...
Video: Brake Like a Boss - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 4
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking. Braking is learned by all but only mastered by a few. Join Ben as he explains...
Nukeproof Announces New US Operations & Distribution
Nukeproof mountain bikes, components and accessories will soon be easier to find in the US. Starting today, November 30th, 2022, US-based riders will be able to buy Nukeproof’s award-winning, gravity-oriented mountain bikes and eMTBs, as well as their innovative parts and accessories through a rapidly expanding network of brick-and-mortar bike retailers and at us.nukeproof.com. Nukeproof’s presence in the US is backed by a new distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and supported by a new team of US-based mechanics, Rider Experience Agents and other staff.
